As it does each year, a cacophony of drum beats and brass honks came exploding out of the ArtQuest campus on Sunday. Those in the know are well aware that the source is the annual SteelStacks High School Jazz Band Showcase Finals. The 10th annual competition took place on Sunday in the ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks in Bethlehem, where jazz bands from six high schools competed for a live audience and a panel of judges.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO