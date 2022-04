SACRAMENTO -- The Warriors on the second night of a back-to-back were without Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr., as well as Steph Curry, on Sunday night at Golden 1 Center. Turns out that didn't matter much against the 29-win Kings, as Golden State came out on top, 109-90. Even without two of the greatest 3-point shooters in NBA history, the Warriors couldn't miss from long distance to start off this NorCal showdown. Four different Warriors made a 3-pointer in the first quarter and seven of their nine made field goals in the first frame ended with three more points in favor of the away team.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO