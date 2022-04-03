ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Thousands of Austin families flock to Zilker Park for return of ABC Kite Fest

By Natalia E. Contreras, Austin American-Statesman
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WBdjp_0eyHfPr600

Mario Treviño said he felt like a kid again Sunday as he held on to the line of his kite.

Treviño had his three grandkids' full attention as they watched their grandpa keep their kite, which was in the shape of a space shuttle, up in the air for several minutes.

"This is the first time I do this in years," Treviño said. "The last time I did this I was a teenager in Laredo, Texas. Now I'm showing my grandkids how to do this."

Treviño and his family were among thousands of people — and their kites of different shapes and sizes — who flocked to Zilker Park for the 93rd annual ABC Kite Fest.

The beloved Austin festival annually welcomed more than 40,000 people to watch thousands of colorful kites over the park for a kite showcase and contest, a children’s concert, local food and other entertainment. When the coronavirus pandemic struck in 2020, the event was canceled. Last year, event organizers urged residents to fly kites, while maintaining social distance, at their Austin neighborhood parks to prevent the spread of the virus.

The event Sunday featured contests for the steadiest kite and the best kite pilot and a prize for the most unusual kite, among other categories. Proceeds from the festival benefit Communities in Schools of Central Texas and the Moss Pieratt Foundation, which aims to raise money and awareness to find a cause or cure for sudden, unexplained deaths in children over the age of 12 months.

Although Treviño is a longtime Austin resident, Sunday was his first time at the festival, which was founded in 1929 and is the longest-running festival of its kind.

"My grandkids said, ‘Abuelo, we're going to go to this, and you're coming with us,’” he said. "I'm glad we came out. Now I get to teach my grandkids something new."

Other families whose first time experiencing the Kite Fest was also Sunday said they're looking forward to making the event a family tradition.

Johnnie Harris moved to Austin from Houston in the early 1960s, and Sunday was her first time attending the Kite Fest.

She was there with daughter Shayla Harris, grandson Malcolm Burditt and great-grandson Malcolm, 4.

"We're making it a whole family affair now," Harris said. "My great-grandson enjoys it. This is just so cool."

Ignacio Ureña taught his daughter Miren Ureña to fly a kite — something he did often in his hometown of Pachuca, Hidalgo, before moving to Austin more than a decade ago.

On Sunday they were flying a box kite.

"We've had this kite for 20 years," Ignacio Ureña said in Spanish. "I bought it for my daughter during a trip in Corpus Christi, and we never got to fly it until now."

Life got in the way of flying the kite as a family, he said.

"I didn't realize how beautiful this park was. We had been wanting to come out here for so long," Miren Ureña said in Spanish. "This is just so wonderful seeing all of the kites here; we're glad we got to do this."

Austin American-Statesman reporter Natalia Contreras can be reached at 512-626-4036 or ncontreras@statesman.com. Follow her on Twitter and Facebook, @NataliaECG.

