Los Angeles, CA

Mike Feuer postpones events after possible exposure to COVID-19

By City News Service
 1 day ago

VAN NUYS (CNS) - Los Angeles City Attorney and mayoral candidate Mike Feuer postponed a scheduled visit to Van Nuys today to speak with residents about the growth at Van Nuys Airport due to possible exposure to the coronavirus.

Feuer has not tested positive for COVID-19 and had no symptoms, but he postponed the event based on the advice of health officials and out of an abundance of caution, a spokesperson for his campaign told City News Service.

The spokesperson declined to say where or when the possible exposure took place.

The "Community Airport Conversation" was to have taken place at 2 p.m. Sunday at Lake Balboa. Feuer also canceled a planned event Saturday afternoon at Ross Snyder Recreation Center south of downtown Los Angeles.

Feuer is running to succeed termed-put Eric Garcetti as mayor. The most prominent candidates in the race also include City Councilmen Joe Buscaino and Kevin de León, Rep. Karen Bass and real estate developer Rick Caruso.

Other candidates who will appear on the June 7 primary ballot are real estate agent and former Metro board member Mel Wilson, entrepreneur Ramit Varma, self-described business owner John "Jsamuel" Jackson, community activist Gina Viola, Echo Park Neighborhood Council member Alex Gruenenfelder Smith, businessman Craig Greiwe and lawyer Andrew Kim.

The top two finishers will compete in the general election on Nov. 8.

