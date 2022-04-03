ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers Perform 'Give It Away' With George Clinton

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRed Hot Chili Peppers released their 12th studio album Unlimited Love on Friday (April 1) and celebrated with performances on both Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, as well as an intimate show at the...

NME

Joan Jett pays emotional tribute to Taylor Hawkins on stage

Joan Jett has joined the long line of musicians paying tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins – watch her on-stage tribute below. On Friday night (March 25), Foo Fighters issued a statement confirming that the 50-year-old drummer had died in Bogotá, Colombia. A cause of death was not given. “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of Taylor Hawkins,” it read.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Red Hot Chili Peppers Drummer Chad Smith Shares Touching Tribute Video to Late Friend Taylor Hawkins

Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers adds his name in giving tribute after the death of friend and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Smith, who was a close friend of Hawkins, has shared a tribute video. Hawkins died on March 25 at 50 years old. Among the moments captured on the video include Smith and Hawkins together during some shared tours with Foo Fighters and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
MUSIC
The Independent

New this week: Red Hot Chili Peppers and 'Apollo 10½'

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.MOVIES— Richard Linklater returns to animation with “Apollo 10½,” which comes to Netflix on Friday, April 1. But this is no “Waking Life” or “A Scanner Darkly,” though parts do use the rotoscoping technology he used in those films. It’s about being a kid in Houston during the summer of the Apollo 11 Moon landing and is loosely based on Linklater’s own childhood. Glen Powell and Zachary Levi voice men of NASA, while newcomer Milo Coy takes on the...
ENTERTAINMENT
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
George Clinton
Jimmy Fallon
Elton John
Salon

Will Smith's new "Bel-Air" Aunt Viv on reboot fears: "I really didn't want to let the culture down"

"Who wants chocolate chip cookies!" I yell, walking into the house after completing a 16-hour workday, "All you can eat!" My daughter runs straight toward me in pure joy. My wife, who works extremely hard as well, becomes instantly irritated for two reasons. The first is that my snacks go against the healthy-organic-green-vegetable diet she created for our daughter, and secondly, she loves snickerdoodles, and thinks that chocolate chip cookies are horrible. Now I don't do this every day because I'm not a terrible person, however, I do have to catch myself, monitoring my actions to make sure that I don't go against what she is trying to implement. More importantly, I make sure my 90-hour work week doesn't overshadow her dreams, goals and ambitions.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Listen to Red Hot Chili Peppers emotional new song ‘Not The One’

Red Hot Chili Peppers have today (March 24) shared a new song – listen to ‘Not The One’. Last month the band announced ‘Unlimited Love’ with lead single ‘Black Summer’. The follow-up to 2016’s ‘The Getaway’ is set to arrive April 1 via Warner Bros and will mark the band’s first album since the return of guitarist John Frusciante in 2019.
MUSIC
NME

Red Hot Chili Peppers to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Red Hot Chili Peppers will be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to mark their four decades in music. George Clinton who produced their 1985 record ‘Freaky Styley’ will be unveiling the star, alongside Woody Harrelson, Bob Forrest, and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce chairwoman Nicole Mihalka during the March 31 ceremony.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Red Hot Chili Peppers dial back the tempo on dreamy new ballad, Not the One

Red Hot Chili Peppers have premiered Not the One, the third single from their forthcoming album, Unlimited Love. A dreamy ballad driven by some cinematic piano work by RHCP bass guitar hero Flea, Not the One is the most down-tempo of the three tunes (it was proceeded by the Hendrixian Black Summer and the funky Poster Child) we've heard so far from Unlimited Love, the band's first album with electric guitar player John Frusciante since 2006's Stadium Arcadium.
MUSIC
The Whale 99.1 FM

Mick Jagger Says No Plans for Ex-Rolling Stones to Join ‘Sixty’ Tour

Mick Jagger said there were no plans to mark the Rolling Stones’ 60th anniversary by bringing back former members for guest appearances like they did a decade ago. While the veterans’ 50th-year milestone was celebrated with the temporary returns of Mick Taylor and Bill Wyman at select shows, the singer all but ruled out similar activities during their Europe and U.K. dates this year. “I’m not going to push it that hard,” Jagger told Rolling Stone in a recent interview, adding that he’s approaching the new anniversary with “a light touch.” Asked about guest appearances, he replied: “We’re not going to go there, I don’t think. The tour’s called Sixty, but apart from that, we’re not going to do too much. I think that’s enough.”
MUSIC
People

John Legend Says He's 'Truly Jealous' of 3-Year-Old Son Miles' Look at the 2022 Grammys

On Sunday, the 43-year-old singer and wife Chrissy Teigen attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards with their two kids, daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3. Legend, who gave a special performance at the event to raise awareness for the war in Ukraine, later posted an adorable side-by-side photo comparing his and Teigen's awards show outfits to his kids' snazzy looks.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee receives unexpected haircut - 'I thought she was joking'

Ginger Zee's curly tresses are a firm favorite with viewers but on Friday, the popular meteorologist threw caution to the wind and got it cut in a rather unusual fashion. The Good Morning America star took to Instagram with footage taken inside her dressing room in which she's letting her hairstylist loose on her locks without a salon in sight.
HAIR CARE

