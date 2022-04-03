Grammys 2022 Pre-Glam: See the Stars Getting Ready!
Hollywood A-listers took to social media to give us a preview of their 2022 pre-Grammys rituals!
Kelsea Ballerini was masked up with a cup of coffee as she got ready. She wrote, "let's go to the grammys"
Brandi Carlile wrote "Oh happy day!" while getting ready for music's big night.
Amanda Kloots gave a sneak peek of her stunning makeup.
Chrissy Teigen wrote "grammy day" as she shot a video in a blue mask.
Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy sang "Chapel of Love" during their beauty prep.
