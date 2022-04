(Moorhead, PD) -- There has been a rise in car break-ins and thefts in Moorhead recently, and the police department is hoping to put people in the line of fire on notice. "This generally happens in highly populated areas," said Moorhead Police Captain Deric Swenson on WDAY Radio's Bonnie and Friends. "It's even happening when people go into a convenience store and leave their car on for a minute. The criminal will see that and hop in."

MOORHEAD, MN ・ 17 DAYS AGO