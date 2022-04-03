ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says LeBron Has Done Things ‘He Should Be Embarrassed About’

By Chris Mannix
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M2j5T_0eyHefvD00

Addressing reporters after a brief ceremony, Kareem praised the Lakers superstar’s efforts in the community, but reiterated he needs to do more.

LOS ANGELES — The relationship between Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James has been complicated. On Sunday, with Abdul-Jabbar in town to present Carmelo Anthony with the NBA’s inaugural Social Justice Champion award, it continued to be.

Addressing reporters after a brief ceremony, Abdul-Jabbar praised James’s efforts in the community—specifically citing the hundreds of students James has sent to college on full scholarships through his “I Promise” school in Akron, Ohio—but reiterated his position that James needs to do more.

“I admire the things that he’s done that have gotten all our attention,” Abdul-Jabbar said. “Sending a whole school to college? Wow. That’s amazing. His thoughtfulness and willingness to back it up with his wallet, you got to give him credit for that.”

“So I’m not throwing stones. I just wish he wouldn’t, you know, some of the things he’s done, he should be embarrassed about. That’s just where I’m coming from.”

Last December, Abdul-Jabbar, an early advocate for the COVID-19 vaccine, criticized James for a social media post that equated COVID-19 to the flu and the common cold. In an essay posted on Substack , Abdul-Jabbar called the James’s post a “blow” to his “worthy legacy.”

“While LeBron is a necessary and dynamic voice critical of police brutality against the Black community, he needs to be the same necessary and dynamic advocate with vaccines, which could save thousands of Black lives right now,” Abdul-Jabbar wrote.

At the time, James declined to address Kareem’s criticisms.

On Sunday, Abdul-Jabbar said his criticisms come from having high expectations of James.

“Some of the things that he’s done and said are really beneath him as far as I can see,” Abdul-Jabbar said. “Versus some of the great things that he’s done. He’s standing on both sides of the fence, almost. It makes it hard for me to accept that … when he’s committed himself to a different take on everything it’s hard to figure out where he is standing. You got to check him out every time.”

James, who recently moved into the No. 2 spot on the NBA’s all-time scoring list , just behind Abdul-Jabbar, could pass Kareem as soon as next season. Abdul-Jabbar says he is “all for” James breaking his record and, if James is willing, he would welcome the chance to talk to James about his concerns.

“There’s no envy there,” Abdul-Jabbar said. “With the issues that I was talking about, the things that really affect the Black community, he should be careful. That’s all I’m asking.”

More NBA Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Lakers coverage, go to All Lakers

Comments / 28

007
1d ago

So Kareem is more of an establishment shill than Lebron? I didn't think that was possible, but don't forget how many Jews helped the Nazis.

Reply(1)
3
If you enjoy reading articles from
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated

60K+

Followers

31K+

Posts

20M+

Views

Follow Sports Illustrated and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Larry Bird Walked Away From Skip Bayless When The Analyst Tried To Apologize To Him For Doubting His Ability: "He Listened Patiently For 34 Seconds And He Shrugged And Said 'Okay'... I Deserved That Put Down."

Larry Bird is one of the most cold-blooded superstars in NBA history, he was as blunt as they come, even when facing other superstars. Larry Legend came into the league as an incredible collegiate player and enjoyed a historic career that has seen him become a consensus Top 10 player in the history of the game. But like with almost every superstar before and after him, Bird had to deal with his fair share of criticism and doubt in his career.
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Names Only 2 Players Lakers Should Keep

This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Bronny James' Impressive AAU Debut Goes Viral: "He's Definitely Ready To Take Over The Kingdom."

Bronny James is a youngster that every NBA fan keeps an eye on with some interest. With LeBron recently revealing that he will move to whatever team drafts Bronny to play alongside his son, where Bronny goes in the draft will be influenced by that. However, his level of play will ultimately be the deciding factor and on his AAU debut, the younger James gave an excellent account of himself.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

When Rick Barry Called Wilt Chamberlain A “Loser” In His Book: “There Is No Way You Can Compare Him To A Pro Like A Bill Russell Or A Jerry West… These Are Clutch Competitors.”

The legends of basketball have an almost deified air around them. The way we see the icons of 90s basketball talk about the ones that paved the way for them, it is incredible to see how basketball has evolved through the generations. The 60s and 70s saw dynasties rule the...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Gives The Highest Praise To His Son Shareef: "I Have A Giannis With A Jumpshot, But People Don't Know. Hopefully, He Gets To Go Where He Gets To Showcase His Talent."

Being the son of an NBA player can bring a lot of pressure on young players that are trying to find their way into the league, but being the son of one of the greatest to ever do it is a whole different ballgame. For Shareef O'Neal, the son of Shaquille O'Neal, his talent is yet to be recognized at the collegiate level and he has recently decided to make a big move in service of that.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kyrie Irving Was Eating A Fruit Cup When Steve Nash Called Him Into The Game vs. Hawks: "My Man Was In His Own World Deep In That Fruit Cup."

NBA games are intense affairs, with many staying close for the entirety of the 48 minutes but after garnering enough experience in the league, players figure out a way to manage their time and get rests in between. Rotations are often set for long stretches, so players know when they have time on the bench to recharge before going back in.
NBA
The Spun

LeBron Reveals The 3 Colleges He Would’ve Considered

LeBron James went straight from high school to the NBA, going No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 Draft. LeBron has maintained throughout his career that he likely would’ve gone to Ohio State. The Akron, Ohio native remains a Buckeyes fan and is often spotted at football games in the fall. LeBron also has his own locker inside of Ohio State’s basketball arena.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Has To Take The Blame For DeMar DeRozan Not Coming To The Lakers: "When Russell And LeBron And Them Started Talking, That's When They Nixed The Deal."

The Los Angeles Lakers have disappointed all season and any hopes of a turnaround after the All-Star Break went up in smoke after the Lakers lost game after game against every level of opposition. And with the play-in tournament also looking like a difficult prospect to achieve at this point, questions have been asked about what the problems have been for the franchise this season and how they can be addressed over the summer.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Takes A Shot At Lakers Fans In The Stadium: "I Don't Pay Attention To This Crowd, To Be Honest."

Russell Westbrook has had an incredibly rough time with fans this season, his steep decline in production and the Los Angeles Lakers being disappointing as a whole has seen him receive endless slander. His wife revealed earlier in the season that they have been subjected to harassment and death threats, while Russ himself has explained that he doesn't let the booing and heckling affect him.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans Agree The Lakers 'Old Superteam Are The Biggest Failure In NBA History: "4 Hall Of Famers And They Can't Figure Out How To Play The Basketball"

The sun seems to be setting on the Los Angeles Lakers season after a loss to the Denver Nuggets left the Lakers two games behind the San Antonio Spurs for the final play-in tournament spot. With an extremely challenging schedule left, many fans are finally coming to grips with the reality that the Lakers might be completely absent from the post-season.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Debated Magic Johnson And Larry Bird About 'The Best Player In The World' During 1992 Olympics: "Pippen Was There To Co-Sign With Me That These Are The 90s, These Are The New Kids On The Block."

The 1992 Dream Team was a legendary squad full of incredible players that became all-time great stars in the NBA. That squad was surrounded by controversy since its conception, but that didn't matter to them. They went to Spain, did their thing, and got an easy win in the Summer Olympics, not losing a single game.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Regrets Controversial Comments On LeBron James: "For Years I’ve Expressed My Deep Admiration And Respect For LeBron As A Community Leader And Athlete. That Hasn’t Changed And Never Will."

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the most respected players in NBA history for his contributions both on and off the court. On the court, Kareem is one of the greatest players to have ever lived and is currently the all-time scoring leader in the NBA. However, there is a player...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
fadeawayworld.net

Rookie Allen Iverson Wanted To Fight Dennis Rodman After A Rough Play: "He Wasn't Scared, He Was Ready For The Smoke."

Allen Iverson came into the league as the No. 1 overall pick in the 1996 draft, a highly skilled and highly-rated youngster. While his silky handles and elite scoring ability immediately caught the eye of organizations and fans of the game alike, what stood out was the fact that Iverson wasn't scared to take on just about anybody. I mean, he crossed up a prime Michael Jordan and said he felt no fear going up against the GOAT.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

60K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy