Attleboro, MA

Prom pop-up lending dresses to teens at no cost

By Jacqui Gomersall
WPRI 12 News
 1 day ago

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Little or no prom budget? That’s okay with the help of local non-profit ‘The Dance Card’.

On Saturday, the group held a pop-up event at Attleboro High School where people could borrow dresses, shoes and even some bags and jewelry for their special event.

“Today, we’ve brought all of our dresses so anyone in the community can come and try on and borrow one. We ask that they’re returned clean and ready for the next friend to borrow for next year for their event,” Tara Croteau said.

Tara Croteau started the organization three years ago with just twenty two dresses. That number has now grown to over one hundred, with nearly twenty dresses already borrowed this year.

“We don’t ever want for someone to not feel comfortable and excited about attending their junior or senior prom or an event that they’re invited to because they can’t afford a dress,” Croteau said.

Croteau said that she also has more than one hundred semi-formal style dresses and has already lent dresses out for winter balls and similar events.

“It’s just such a wonderful thing, and especially when the students come, they see what we have and are so excited about the gown they’ve chosen to borrow and they go off. It’s completely anonymous, I don’t post anything about it,” Croteau said.

Anyone who missed this weekend’s event and is interested in borrowing a dress can still make a private appointment by reaching out The Dance Card on their Facebook or Instagram pages.

“Whoever borrows a dress it’s as if they went to the store, spent $1,000 on a gown and they get to go to their event and feel like the princess and feel absolutely beautiful,” Croteau said.

