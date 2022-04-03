ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana sheriff's deputy shoots man, 20, following crash

SFGate
 1 day ago

LAPLACE, La. (AP) — A man was in critical condition after being shot by a Louisiana sheriff’s deputy Sunday following a crash on an interstate on-ramp, Louisiana State Police said....

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US F-16 fighter jet crashes in Louisiana

On Wednesday, an F-16 fighter pilot ejected from his jet before it crashed into a wooded area near Ft. Polk in Louisiana, officials said, adding that no serious injuries were reported. According to Tech Sgt. Rebecca Imwalle, the jet belonged to the Oklahoma Air National Guard and was flown from...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Laplace, LA
State
Louisiana State
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Four Teens Arrested After Dragging and Killing 73-Year-Old Woman Who Was Tangled in Seat Belt During Carjacking

Four teens were arrested after they carjacked an elderly woman and dragged her for over a block down the road, ultimately killing her, People reports. 73-year-old Linda Frickey was leaving her job at Security Plan Insurance in New Orleans. when the teens allegedly stole her car and dragged her down the block as she remained tangled in her seatbelt. Frickey lost her arm while being pulled, and was found dead on the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Independent

Woman's arm severed in deadly carjacking; 4 teens arrested

Four teenagers face murder charges in connection with a carjacking that left a 73-year-old woman dying on a New Orleans street, her arm severed after she was dragged a block by her own car while neighbors looked on helplessly, officials said Tuesday. Police chief Shaun Ferguson said tips led to the arrests of the teens — a 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and two 15-year-old girls — in the hours after the Monday afternoon carjacking. Two were turned in by their parents. All face second-degree murder charges, and Ferguson said he will recommend that they be charged as adults“That's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Louisiana State Police#Louisiana Sheriff#Ap#The Baptist Parish
Kait 8

Army soldier accused of raping college student in dorm room

(WAFB/Gray News) - A U.S. Army soldier in Louisiana is under arrest after being accused of raping an LSU student in her dorm room earlier this month. The LSU Police Department said they received a report of a rape on campus in the early morning hours on Mar. 13, reported by WAFB.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Ronald Greene committee chairman: ‘Something going on at State Police that’s rotten’

State lawmakers grew frustrated Tuesday with a high-ranking member of Louisiana State Police when he avoided answers to their questions about the 2019 in-custody death of Ronald Greene.  “There’s something going on at State Police that’s rotten,” Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma, chair of a special House committee that is looking into allegations of a coverup. […] The post Ronald Greene committee chairman: ‘Something going on at State Police that’s rotten’ appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Miami

Broward Sheriff’s Office Release Name Of Man Killed In Deputy-Involved Shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man killed Thursday in a deputy involved shooting. It happened shortly before noon in the area of Broward Boulevard and 27th Avenue, near the Broward Sheriff’s Office headquarters. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, detectives from various units were working a planned operation when they attempted to take Zy Shonne Johnson, 23, into custody. Zy Shonne Johnson (Source: Broward Sheriff’s Office) During an afternoon press conference, BSO Sheriff Gregory Tony said Johnson crashed his car, before turning a gun in the direction of deputies before he was shot. “He decided to...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
KCRA.com

Contra Costa sheriff’s deputies shoot, kill suspect in Discovery Bay

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities are investigating after Contra Costa sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a suspect late Tuesday night in Discovery Bay. The Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department said deputies were handling a domestic violence situation when a person with a weapon came at them, “forcing deputies to discharge their firearms.”
DISCOVERY BAY, CA
SFGate

Arrest made in Oakland gun battle that killed bystander

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a January gun battle between rival gang members that killed a bystander, police said. John Avalos was shot in the head when at least 14 people fired 200 rounds during the gunfight on Jan. 21, according to investigators.
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy