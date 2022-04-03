ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Facing Flyers Sunday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Shesterkin will get the starting nod at home against Philadelphia on Sunday, Vince Z. Mercogliano...

www.cbssports.com

The Hockey Writers

Philadelphia Flyers’ Ronnie Attard Set to Make An Impact in NHL Debut

Monday evening, the Philadelphia Flyers made another dream come true as the organization signed defenseman Ronnie Attard to a two-year entry-level contract that begins this season. Attard was drafted 72nd overall by the Flyers in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Prior to joining the team, he spent the last three seasons at Western Michigan University, where he played 94 games and produced 72 points (27 goals and 45 assists).
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Exploring the Rangers’ Potential 2022 First-Round Playoff Opponents

The New York Rangers are in the mix for one of the top three spots in the Metropolitan Division and have been in the middle of a close race with the Carolina Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Washington Capitals. The Rangers will match up in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs against either the Hurricanes, Penguins, or Capitals.
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Hart provides picture-perfect moment for die-hard Flyers fan Brandon Killam

Before taking the net Saturday night, Carter Hart made a dream come true for Flyers fan Brandon Killam. With a big assist from Tori Kimberly, the Flyers' senior manager of community impact, the team welcomed Killam and his parents to the Wells Fargo Center for its game against the Maple Leafs.
NHL
The Spun

MLB Announces 3 Players Suspended For 80 Games

MLB has suspended free agents Danny Santana, José Rondón, and Richard Rodriguez for performance-enhancing drugs violations. Via The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli, each player will receive an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. Santana enjoyed a sudden breakout in 2019, batting .283/.324/.534 with 28...
MLB
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Starting in Washington

Talbot will start between the pipes in Sunday's road game versus the Capitals, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Talbot wasn't great in his last start Thursday versus the Penguins, surrendering four goals on 39 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss. He'll try to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a Washington team that's 16-14-5 at home this year.
NHL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of UNC Legend Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is best known for his six NBA championships, but the legendary player won a national title at North Carolina, too. Monday night, North Carolina will look to add another championship to the program’s all-time resume. UNC is set to take on Kansas in Monday night’s NCAA Tournament...
NBA
Blue Seat

NY Rangers Fan Confidence Poll-4/4/22: Better process showing

Last Week’s Results: W 3-2 @ PIT, W 5-4 @ DET, L 3-0 vs NYI, SOL 4-3 vs PHI. Season Record: 44-20-5 (210 GF, 182 GA) The Rangers got back on track with a big win over Pittsburgh and a nice win over Detroit. They then had a clunker against the Isles before staging a dramatic comeback in a shootout loss to Philly.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Brayden Schenn: Deposits goal in overtime loss

Schenn scored a goal on three shots, logged seven hits and went minus-2 in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers. Schenn has enjoyed a solid run of offense lately with three goals and 10 assists in his last 11 outings. The 30-year-old center is up to 19 tallies, 45 points, 92 shots on net, 97 hits and a plus-15 rating through 51 contests this season. Despite playing in a third-line role at even strength, he remains a key part of the Blues' offense.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Flyers Need Cates, Attard & Hodgson in the Lineup

The Philadelphia Flyers are determining what they have for the future of their organization. They are not making the postseason for a second consecutive season and are in the process of undergoing an “aggressive retool,” according to general manager Chuck Fletcher. Interim head coach Mike Yeo is evaluating young players at the NHL level by giving them playing time as well.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Shot deflected in

Ovechkin registered an assist, four shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Wild. Ovechkin took a maintenance day Thursday, but he was never in danger of missing time. The 36-year-old winger had a shot from the point ping off Garnet Hathaway's skate and into the net for the Capitals' lone goal Sunday. Ovechkin is up to 42 tallies, 37 helpers, 297 shots on net, 123 hits and a plus-2 rating in 67 contests. His next point will the 1,400th of his career.
NHL
CBS Sports

Nationals' Victor Robles: Strikes deal with Nats

Robles and the Nationals agreed Sunday on a one-year, $1.65 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. The agreed-upon deal clears the way for the 24-year-old to be part of the Opening Day roster. He's expected to serve as the Nationals' everyday center fielder, but he was awarded the job largely on the back of his defense rather than anything he's done at the dish during spring training. He entered Sunday's game against the Astros with a .133/.278/.411 slash line through his first eight Grapefruit League contests.
MLB
KX News

Softball: Wilton-Wing opens season with a home win

Class B softball teams around the state started their seasons on Monday, including one team putting together its first win as a varsity program. Scores:Wilton-Wing (12), South Prairie-Max (0)Heart River (7), Central McLean (6)Bottineau (20), Glenburn (7)
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Raking this spring

Wendle got the start at shortstop and hit leadoff in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, going 1-for-3 to improve his spring line to .346/.393/.385. Acquired from the Rays in the offseason, the veteran utility player will likely spend most of his time this season at third base for the Marlins. Wendle launched a career-high 11 homers in 2021, but his main fantasy appeal comes from his ability to make contact (.274 career hitter) and swipe some bases (42 steals in 57 attempts over 436 MLB games.
MLB
FOX2Now

St. Louis ready for Cardinals season opener and tourism boost

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals season opener is nearly here, and tens of thousands of fans will make their way to downtown St. Louis for the unofficial holiday everyone has been waiting for. Ballpark Village Chief Revenue Officer Mike LaMartina said his team and businesses in the area are...
MLB
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Expected to return Tuesday

Kirilloff (knee) is expected to return to the Twins' lineup Tuesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Kirilloff was removed from Saturday's Grapefruit League matchup due to mild left knee soreness, but he should be back in action for Tuesday's spring finale. The 24-year-old should be available for Opening Day against the Mariners on Thursday.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ashton Goudeau: Wins roster spot

Goudeau has won a roster spot, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Goudeau is expected to start the year in the bullpen, but his pitch count is built up to the point where he can fill in as a starter if needed. He recorded a respectable 4.19 ERA in 34.1 innings last year, though that came with a poor 22:17 K:BB.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Matt Brash: Wins rotation spot

Brash was officially announced as a member of Seattle's Opening Day rotation Saturday. Brash has yet to pitch above Double-A, though he's actually already spent time on the major-league roster. He was called up in the final week of last season but didn't get into a game. Brash wasn't a particularly high pick in the 2019 draft, going 113th overall, but he broke out last season, posting a 2.31 ERA in 20 outings split between High-A and Double-A. He struck out an impressive 35.1 percent of opposing batters, though he'll need to improve on his 11.9 percent walk rate. He'll be making a big jump this season, but the Mariners clearly have faith in him.
MLB

