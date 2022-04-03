ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Here’s who could make history during Sunday’s Grammys

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=233eql_0eyHdgq900

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Several Grammy Awards performers such as Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Jon Batiste have a chance to carve their names in the show’s history books Sunday.

Through her song “Happier Than Ever,” Eilish could become the first artist ever to win record of the year three times in a row, and the only artist along with Paul Simon to take home the award three times. She’s in position to join Adele as the only artists to ever win three major categories — record, song, and album of the year — twice. She previously won for “Bad Guy” and “Everything I Wanted.”

Trevor Noah returns for a second time as Grammy’s host. The ceremony shifted from Los Angeles to Las Vegas because of rising COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant in January, with organizers citing “too many risks” to hosting the performance-filled show at the time. It airs live beginning at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS and Paramount+.

If Eilish wins in all her seven nominated categories, she’ll be the woman with the most Grammys won in a single year (H.E.R., Doja Cat, and Rodrigo could do the same). But that might be a tough feat with Eilish facing some stiff competition for the show’s top prize — album of the year — which was expanded to 10 nominees.

Eilish is up for best music film with her concert documentary “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles.” But in that same category includes Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s “Summer of Soul,” which recently won an Oscar for best documentary.

LOCAL NEWS: Man shot in dating app scheme, two teens arrested

Even if Eilish comes away with six wins, she’ll be tied with Beyoncé and Adele — which is not bad company to be in.

Rodrigo has an opportunity to join Eilish and Christopher Cross as the only artists to win all four major categories (best new artist, album, record and song of the year). The 19-year-old “drivers license” singer could be following Eilish’s remarkable record by becoming the second-youngest album of the year winner with “Sour.”

The only person who could win the most Grammys in one night is Jon Batiste, who enters the awards with a leading 11 nominations. If Batiste wins in eight categories, he will tie Michael Jackson and rock band Santana for the record.

Batiste, a multi-genre performer and Oscar winner, might have a hard time pulling that off with the competition in record and album of the year categories. He could pull away in the jazz, American roots music and classical fields.

H.E.R., who won song of the year last year for “I Can’t Breathe,” could go back-to-back. She’s nominated this year for the soulful “Fight for You,” whose poignant lyrics from the “Judas and the Black Messiah” soundtrack were written by H.E.R., producer D’Mile and singer Tiara Thomas. It won an Academy Award for best original song last year.

The awards will be without several big names: Drake and The Weeknd both decided to not take part in the Grammys, at all. Ye, who changed his name from Kanye West, said he was told that his act was pulled from the show.

It might be a bittersweet moment for the Foo Fighters following the recent death of its drummer Taylor Hawkins . The rock band could extend their record for most best rock album wins with five for “Medicine at Midnight.”

NATIONAL: Chris Rock’s brother slams Will Smith for Oscars slap

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion will battle to see who becomes the first woman to win best rap performance as a solo artist. Stallion, who won the award with Beyoncé last year, is nominated for her song “Thot S(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk),” while Cardi B is up for her crossover hit “Up.”

Mickey Guyton was the first Black woman to be nominated in best country solo performance last year, and now she’s back in the category again. If she wins, she would be the first Black woman to get that award.

In rap, Jay-Z could extend his record as the most awarded rapper of all time with 23 wins. He’s up for three nominations — two in the best rap song category for his songwriting on DMX’S “Bath Salts” and Kanye West’s “Jail.” He’s also up for album of the year for his guest appearance on West’s “Donda.”

A healthy dose of performers will hit the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, including Silk Sonic, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, Cynthia Erivo, Jack Harlow, Nas, Leslie Odom Jr. and Brothers Osborne.

Artists competing with Eilish for album of the year include Rodrigo, Jon Batiste, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, H.E.R., Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X and Kanye West.

On the production side, Serban Ghenea could tie Al Schmitt as the engineer-mixer with the most Grammys won with 20. He’s won a total 18 trophies in his career and enters the awards with five nominations for his work on Doja Cat’s “Planet Her” and Lil Nas X’s “Montero.” Ghenea also could extend his record as the engineer-mixer with the most album of the year wins at five.

Although 80-plus awards will be handed out — roughly 10 during the live telecast and the rest during the pre-ceremony — viewers are most likely watching for the performances.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Man shot in dating app scheme, two teens arrested

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two teenagers have been arrested after luring and shooting a man in a dating app scheme in Brownsville. On March 17, Abigail Funes, 17, and a 16-year-old boy lured a man to a location using a popular social media application, according to the Cameron County Sheriffs’ Office (CCSO). As the man […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Teen posing with weapons, drugs on Instagram leads to arrests

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two were arrested after investigators tracked down a teenager posing with drugs and weapons on Instagram. David Anaka Guerra, 17, and Ezra Sebastian Guerra, 21, were arrested on drug-related and weapon-related charges, according to a post by Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). On Tuesday, March 29, BCSO received information that […]
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Two arrested in connection to father son, double-homicide

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested in connection to the double-homicide of a father and son. Lawrence James Strong and Cesar Olvera were arrested in connection to the homicides, according to a media release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. On Dec. 29, 2021 deputies responded to Old Port Isabel Road in […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
Footwear News

The Worst-Dressed Celebrities at the Grammy Awards 2022, According to Twitter

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Grammy Awards will forever be an occasion to make a fashion statement. This year’s event, held last Sunday in Las Vegas, featured an array of colorful, embellished and dramatic looks — but not all of them were well-received. While many applauded celebrities for taking style risks at the star-studded event, others had doubts about many musicians’ chosen ensembles for the occasion. Fans took to Twitter to express their surprise and confusion over a variety of outfits that appeared on the red carpet throughout the evening. From oversized suits to textured dresses, discover some...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jay Z
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Mickey Guyton
Person
Cardi B
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Al Schmitt
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Adele
Person
Drake
Parade

It’s Music’s Biggest Night! Take a Look at All the Groovy Fashions From the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet

The 64th Annual Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah, will take place tonight at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. Music’s Biggest Night will see performances by J. Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, John Legend, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Leslie Odom Jr., Nas, Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Rachel Zegler.
MUSIC
TIME

The Best, Worst, and Weirdest Moments of the 2022 Grammy Awards

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards aired Sunday night from Las Vegas, taking place in the shadow of a wildly controversial Oscars ceremony from just one week prior. It’s been a tough few years for the Recording Academy, which has dealt with internal strife , accusations of backdoor dealing, and the defection of some of music’s biggest stars: Drake and The Weeknd have publicly renounced the Grammy’s legitimacy, while Kanye West was banned from this ceremony due to “concerning online behavior.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Grammys 2022: John Legend to receive inaugural Global Impact Award at Recording Academy Honours

John Legend will be awarded the first ever Global Impact Award at the forthcoming Recording Academy Honours Presented by the Black Music Collective on Saturday (2 April) in Las Vegas, ahead of the Grammys. The Recording Academy – who host the Grammys on April 3 – announced in a statement that the Grammy-winning artist was chosen for his “personal and professional achievements in the music industry”.“John is one of the most important artists of our time, someone who leads by example and pushes important boundaries consistently across music, philanthropy, and activism,” said Valeisha Butterfield Jones, co-president of the Recording...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Oscar Winner#Ap#Cbs#Paramount#H E R
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Following Will Smith’s Resignation From The Academy, Two Of His Upcoming Movies Have Hit Setbacks

This past week has been a whirlwind for Will Smith. After Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, the actor has experienced heavy backlash (and some support) from Hollywood and the general public. There have been a number of developments since the awards show last Sunday, with the latest being the confirmation that Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Now, it would seem that two of his upcoming movies have experienced setbacks.
MOVIES
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Grammys 2022: The Complete Winners List

Click here to read the full article. The 64th Grammy Awards moved from January in Los Angeles to April in Las Vegas this year thanks to another Covid surge. Trevor Noah, who made his Grammy debut last year, returned to host a show that included performances by Silk Sonic, Lady Gaga, Chris Stapleton, Billie Eilish, BTS, and Olivia Rodrigo. Here’s a rundown of all the Grammy winners. Best Pop Vocal Album: Sour — Olivia Rodrigo Best R&B Album: Heaux Tales — Jazmine Sullivan Best Rap Performance: “Family Ties” — Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo Best Country Album: Starting Over — Chris Stapleton Song...
LOS ANGELES, CA
International Business Times

Genre-spanning Artist Batiste Wins Four Early Grammys

The Grammy awards kicked off on Sunday with leading nominee Jon Batiste winning four trophies as the music industry rolled out the red carpet for a pandemic-delayed celebration in Las Vegas. The honors for Batiste, a multi-genre artist who went into the ceremony with 11 nominations, included best music video...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Variety

Was 1992 the Worst Grammys Ever?

Click here to read the full article. Anyone who feels the Grammy Awards can be stodgy today might want to consider how far the show has come since the 1990s. Not only was it an utterly abysmal time for fashion — The hair! The shoulder pads! The big, stiff suits! — but the music industry was riding the CD boom, which took profits to hitherto-unimagined heights and made hubris balloon even faster: The titans of the industry thought, as they often do, “We have made it, we’ll just keep doing exactly the same thing over and over and the masses will give...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Halsey Reveals They’ll Be Attending GRAMMYs 3 Days After Receiving Surgery: ‘Luck Would Have It’

Halsey didn’t say what the procedure was for, but asked for GRAMMY attendees to ‘be gentle’ since they’re feeling ‘fragile.’. Halsey isn’t letting surgery recovery keep them home from the 2022 GRAMMY Awards! The singer, 27, revealed they underwent a procedure just days before the Las Vegas event, scheduled for Sunday, April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. It turns out this isn’t the first time Halsey has had surgery before music’s biggest night, finding themselves in the same spot three years ago.
MUSIC
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy