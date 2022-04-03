‘Trap this rodent’: Florida congressman tells state lawmakers how to fight Disney

Florida R ep. Matt Gaetz is seeking to rally the state’s legislators in a fight against the Walt Disney Company amid a culture war over the Parental Rights in Education Act , which was recently signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis .

In light of Disney claiming it will work to repeal the law in court, DeSantis, a Republican, has said he would be open to revoking Disney’s self-governing status , meaning central Florida counties would begin regulating the entertainment conglomerate.



Gaetz touted his prior experience as the chairman of Florida’s House Finance and Tax Committee on Twitter. He claimed to know of tactics that would help the current state’s lawmakers “trap” Disney, calling it a rodent.

“Things that scare Disney: Municipal dissolution, copyright expiration, and combined reporting,” Gaetz tweeted . “DMs open for FL legislators. I’ll tell you how to trap this rodent.”



Replies to Gaetz’s tweet are blasting the cyclical nature of cancel culture that is emerging in the thick of the Florida bill’s debate.

“Threatening a private company for expressing their 1st amendment right isn’t putting ‘America first,’” one Twitter user wrote .

Another tweet referenced the Left’s nickname for the bill, saying, “They dared to express an unfavorable opinion on the Don’t Say Gay bill.”

Florida Rep. Spencer Roach, a Republican, said legislators met Wednesday for the second time in a week to discuss repealing the 1967 Reedy Creek Improvement Act, which allows Disney to self-govern.

“If Disney wants to embrace woke ideology, it seems fitting that they should be regulated,” Roach said.



"Disney has alienated a lot of people now," DeSantis said . "And so the political influence they're used to wielding, I think, has dissipated. And so the question is: Why would you want to have special privileges in the law at all? And I don’t think that we should.”

