Local student sells cards for COVID response fund

By DANIELLE DEANGELIS
thesunpapers.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom a young age, Tiffany Yeung loved to draw and paint. Now she uses her artistry for good by raising money for Inspira Medical Center’s COVID emergency response fund. A senior at the Lawrenceville School in North Jersey, Yeung started making art at the beginning of the pandemic not only to...

