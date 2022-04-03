ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

18-year-old sent to hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

By Julia Huffman
Wave 3
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old was shot in the Shawnee neighborhood Sunday afternoon. It happened right before 4 p.m., when...

www.wave3.com

Comments / 2

WLKY.com

Coroner identifies 50-year-old woman found shot to death in home near Pleasure Ridge Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County officials have identified a 50-year-old woman who was found shot to death at her home last week near Pleasure Ridge Park. Paula Rife, of Louisville, was named in an update released by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. The 50-year-old died of a gunshot wound in the shooting that happened March 18 in the 6300 block of Hackel Drive.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Independent

Mother-of-four falls to her death in front of husband while hiking Utah cliff

A hiker fell to her death in front of her husband while walking in the Utah wilderness, police said.The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Candice Thompson, 26, of Richfield, Utah, died in hospital that evening after falling between 75 and 100 feet from a cliff.Ms Thompson and her husband had been hiking in an area known as the "Bull's Head", with local search and rescue (SAR) officers receiving a distress notice at 1pm."At the time her husband was with her and called 911 while running to try to get to her," the sheriff's office said of Ms...
The Independent

Woman ‘eaten by guilt’ after toddler son falls out of first floor window in Mother’s Day accident

The mum of a toddler who fell from a first floor bedroom in his home the night before Mother’s Day has said the guilt is “eating her alive”. The 18-month-old woke up in his cot and climbed onto his parents’ bed over the headboard and then fell onto the street in Richmond Hill, Leeds. Mum Mikaela Chubb spent the whole of Mother’s Day in the hospital while her son was being seen to and said “it’s so hard being a parent sometimes”. She added: “The window is locked 99% of the time but due to the sunny weather the room...
WLKY.com

Louisville inmate dragged through puddle of urine; investigation underway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Metro Corrections officers have been reassigned after a video surfaced purportedly showing an inmate being dragged through a puddle of urine. The investigation into the incident and the officers was announced by officials with the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on Monday. According to a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man stabbed, killed by brother in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police said a man stabbed his older brother to death Monday morning in north Columbus. According to Columbus police, at about 11:36 a.m. Monday, police were called to the 6000 block of Lepage Court on the report of a stabbing.   Pollice said Sakariya A. Hirad, 20, stabbed his brother Mohamed […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHEC TV-10

Rochester Police make arrest in September shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police have made an arrest in a September shooting that left one man seriously injured. It happened just before 10 p.m. on Sept. 29 in the area of Frost and Jefferson Avenues. 19-year-old Clem Long Jr. is charged with assault (2nd) after being picked...
ROCHESTER, NY
Wave 3

Southern Indiana man accused of trying to slice mom’s throat

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A man from Milltown is facing charges after allegedly attacking his mother with a knife and destroying her phone. It happened on March 19, according to a release from the Crawford County Indiana Sheriff’s Department. A deputy responded to a driver who said he picked up a woman on North Ridge Road who was bleeding from stab wounds, a probable cause affidavit states. The woman told the deputy that her son had cut her at her home on North Ridge Road.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

Names released of man, woman killed after shooting at gas station near Newburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County authorities have released the names of a man and woman killed after a shooting earlier this month at a gas station near Newburg. The shooting happened March 19 in the parking lot of a Speedway gas station in the 4200 block of Poplar Level Road. That's just across the street from Camp Taylor Memorial Park.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man stabbed in Iroquois neighborhood, police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man was stabbed in the Iroquois neighborhood on Thursday evening. Around 7:15 p.m., officers were sent to the 700 block of Inverness Avenue on reports of a stabbing, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed. An adult man was found at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Family identifies 18-year-old killed in Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The family has identified 18-year-old Davonte Simmons as the teen killed in a shooting Thursday night. According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 2600 block of Pleasant Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. Surveillance video obtained by Eyewitness News shows several individuals engaged in activity around a […]
ROCKFORD, IL

