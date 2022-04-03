ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alba, TX

Alba-Golden ISD to name high school principal as new superintendent

By Sage Sowels
 1 day ago

ALBA, Texas (KETK) — Macie Thompson, current Alba-Golden High School Principal, was named the “lone finalist” to be the next AGISD superintendent by the board of trustees on Thursday, according to a Facebook post by the district.

She is expected to be officially hired as superintendent on April 18 and she is set to begin her duties on July 1, upon the retirement of Dr. Cole McClendon on June 30, the district said.

Before arriving in AGISD, Mrs. Thompson was Associate Director of Curriculum and Instruction in Lindale ISD. Previous districts also include Weatherford ISD, where she was a high school administrator and teacher.

Thompson received a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University, a master’s degree from Stephen F. Austin State University and a superintendent certification from the University of Texas at Tyler, according to the district.

“Alba-Golden ISD is a very special school district because of the staff, students and families we have here. I feel very blessed to be a part of this community and to be able to step into this leadership role. I would like to thank the district’s staff for their support and encouragement and the AGISD Board of Trustees for the confidence they have in me. We will continue to pursue excellence and do great things in AG. I am excited to get started,” Thompson said.

