2022 schedule strength, Jalen Ramsey, power rankings and other Rams news for Cardinals fans

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3skoc2_0eyHbyhF00

As we have come to the end of another week in the NFL offseason, it is time to take a trip around the NFC West and check in to see what is going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

We now look at the Los Angeles Rams.

Below are a few stories from the last week that Cardinals fans should know about.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Rams have 3rd-toughest schedule in 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=429ti9_0eyHbyhF00
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

If the Rams are going to repeat as champions, they will have a tough road. With a difficult division and also facing the revamped AFC West and playing a first-place schedule, the Rams will have the league’s third-toughest schedule in 2022, based on 2021 win-loss records.

Bobby Wagner gets 5-year, $50 million deal to join Rams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tommL_0eyHbyhF00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams added a stud linebacker to their defense. Released earlier in the offseason by the Seattle Seahawks after 10 seasons with the team, linebacker Bobby Wagner now joins the defending champions, getting a $50 million deal over five seasons.

Rams still No. 1 in offseason power rankings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UQP82_0eyHbyhF00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams have made a couple of significant additions in free agency coming off their championship season, adding receiver Allen Robinson and linebacker Bobby Wagner. They have lost tackle Andrew Whitworth, guard Austin Corbett, cornerback Darious Williams and receiver Robert Woods.

Even still, they come in atop the latest offseason power rankings.

CB Jalen Ramsey played through 2 shoulder sprains

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jo0VW_0eyHbyhF00
Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

Ramsey had another fantastic season in 2021. He had four interceptions, made the Pro Bowl and was named a first-team All-Pro.

He did that with two should sprains. He suffered AC joint sprains in both his shoulders and played through the injuries for about 10 games.

Don't compare Jalen Ramsey to Trevon Diggs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KF6vH_0eyHbyhF00
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs was the talk of the NFL last season. He led the NFL in interceptions.

But if you want to compare him to Ramsey, don’t. The Rams’ All-Pro cornerback does not like it.

Check out more stories from
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

