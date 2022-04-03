ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewater doggy daycare and groomer hosting fundraiser for Ukraine

By Nancy Harty
 1 day ago

Chicagoans looking to donate to the relief efforts in Ukraine have another option today. A doggy daycare and groomer in Edgewater is hosting a fundraiser.

Patti Colandrea calls the news from Ukraine heartbreaking. So the co-owner of Bark Bark Club on north Broadway decided to hold a fundraiser.

"I know everybody just feels desperate to help and they don't know what to do. So I thought this is the best way we can reach out. I have a lot of Ukrainian clients and I just can't even imagine what they're going through," Colandrea said.

Proceeds from nail trims and the sale of homemade "stand with Ukraine" pins will go to the UNICEF campaign for children in that country, as well as 10% of the day’s retail sales. Colandrea says they’re also accepting donations through their website .

Photo credit Bark Bark Club

Enthusiasm for Bark Bark Club’s benefit caused a little confusion, says Colandrea.

"We actually had a lot of people show up last Sunday, thinking it was last week. That means people are excited to help," she said.

Colandrea said the fundraiser has raised close to $2,000 so far.

