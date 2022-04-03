ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Manufacturers need to 're-adjust' for a changing workplace including robots, experts say

By Terry Keshner
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LtxO2_0eyHbtHc00

The accelerating trend of automation continues to be seen in many businesses, including here in Chicago.

Andy Weber, former Assistant Secretary of Defense in the Obama Administration, is now working with HowToRobot and Gain & Co, which is headquartered in Denmark and has branched out to Chicago.

He spoke on a recent Zoom call which WBBM was a part of, saying manufacturers need to "re-adjust" for a changing workforce.

"They need these skilled people and so they have to include the right training and the incentives. I think it's very healthy for our country and for the economy that people are no longer interested in doing crappy work for a living. They want higher quality jobs and they'll invest in that," Weber said.

"Whether it's a going to a community college or vocational training, or getting a full bachelor's or master's degree, those opportunities are there and we need to work with employers to make sure we have the right labor pool that's being trained and continuously updated with training, throughout their careers," Weber continued.

Søren Peters, Group CEO of HowToRobot and Gain & Co, said automation "is not taking jobs. It's not chasing you and your friends. It's a good thing."

"It's making sure the workers there are upgraded," Peters said. "If we don't upscale the workers in these factories, we will lose."

A 2019 report by the Brookings Institution concluded that there's a "complicated" understanding of automation's impact on jobs, meaning, simply that automation will replace some jobs, while enhancing and creating others.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio

15K+

Followers

10K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Follow WBBM News Radio and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
NBC News

More companies shifting to four day workweeks

As American workers’ burnout and stress are at an all-time high, employers invent new ways to recruit, hire, and keep qualified workers. Growing ranks of businesses are now offering a flexible, four-day workweek. The movement is also gaining traction overseas as countries and major companies like Microsoft and Unilever test shorter workweeks.April 3, 2022.
ECONOMY
TheSpoon

The Food Robotics Market Report 2022

Or imagine walking up to a sleek vending machine and ordering a bowl of hot, freshly made soup or a tossed green salad. This future is here today as the food robotics industry has been one of the fastest-growing sectors in food tech.. This growth is in part due to the challenges faced by the restaurant and foodservice industry over the past couple years, as well as confluence of advancements in automation and robotics that have fueled a new cohort of startups to enter this space.
TECHNOLOGY
foodlogistics.com

Supply Chain Disruption Fuels Investments in Technology

Nearly 80% of supply chain leaders say their digital transformation has accelerated due to the pandemic, according to an industry report released by MHI in collaboration with Deloitte. “Supply chain leaders have never been in a better position to drive impactful and lasting change for the industry,” says John Paxton,...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
TechCrunch

Alphabet just spun out out its quantum tech group, launching it as an independent company

Consider that earlier this month, one of the few “pure play” quantum tech companies in the world, Rigetti Computing, went public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company or SPAC. It only narrowly missed becoming the first publicly traded company to expressly focus on commercializing quantum tech when another outfit, IonQ, went public through a SPAC merger in October. Meanwhile, another rival in the space, D-Wave, says it is also now planning to go public via SPAC.
BUSINESS
Fast Company

How interview questions are changing in 2022

Over the past two years, companies and employees have had to adapt to new ways of working, ranging from shifting how they serve customers, to where employees work. But now, things are changing again. Many companies are planning to welcome employees back to the office, at least part of the time.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
TechCrunch

4 critical relationships that will help your startup succeed

But there are many other relationships that you may be writing off as not that important. Developing relationships with certain, oft-untapped groups has served as a critical driver of success at my last two multimillion-dollar startups. Here are four groups of people I recommend spending more time with, starting today.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Defense#The Obama Administration#Howtorobot And Gain Co#The Brookings Institution
Fast Company

A People-Centered Approach to AI

In recent years, the debates surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) have grown at a pace that’s arguably been surpassed only by advances in the tech itself. In business, for example, there is a lack of consensus around the most impactful use-cases for AI. It’s therefore not surprising that more than three out of four businesses say they’re barely breaking even from their AI investments, even as a supermajority consider it a mainstream technology—according to research from PWC.
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

AI is 'Better Than' Humans and That is Ok

Remember in 2017, Elon Musk said that artificial intelligence would replace humanity in the next five years? While working on artificial intelligence for Tesla cars, he concluded that society had approached the moment when artificial intelligence could become significantly smarter than people. "People should not underestimate the power of the computer,'' Musk said. "This is pride and an obvious mistake." He must know what he's talking about, being one of the early investors of DeepMind, a Google subsidiary that developed an AI that could beat humans at Go and chess. AI is really good at many "human" tasks — diagnosing diseases, translating languages, and serving customers. But as the application of AI expands, more and more people are wondering if it will eliminate the importance of human skills and experience in various tasks. Will we hand over all the responsibilities to robots and intelligent machines in the coming decades? Read on to find out more.
ENGINEERING
HackerNoon

Can We Really Trust AI?

AI is a phrase thrown about a lot nowadays, maybe a little too much. But do you even know what it means, or even that AI defying humans isn’t what we should be worrying about? What does AI even stand for? According to [Cambridge dictionary] AI ***“is the study of how to make computers that have some of the qualities of the human mind” – basically giving the computer the ability to think, creepy, I know. And that’s just one common common use of AI that people don't even realise has been integrated into their everyday life.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Daily Mail

Major changes proposed for growing number of cryptocurrency traders in Australia including the need for a licence and special tax rules

Cryptocurrency regulations in Australia could be completely overhauled under a series of proposed reforms set out by the government. It's estimated that more than 800,000 Australians were involved in trading cryptocurrency in the past three years, with that figure rising by 63 per cent over the last year. The government...
ECONOMY
Axios

Europe's new digital rules are giving tech leaders nightmares

Europe's new competition rules for Big Tech giants could make their services less secure and more fragmented, tech executives fear. And as a six-month deadline for compliance looms, the new laws aren't yet fully baked. Driving the news: European regulators came to an agreement last month on a near-final version...
BUSINESS
Verywell Health

Experts Say You Don’t Need to Worry About Deltacron

European researchers reported a few dozen cases of a COVID-19 variant which combines components of Omicron and Delta. The hybrid variant is extremely rare and it doesn't appear more transmissible or severe than other variants so far. COVID-19 commonly mixes its genome, allowing it to create many new variants, many...
SCIENCE
hackernoon.com

The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Health Behaviour Management

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a collection of technologies that work alongside each other to allow robots to detect, interpret, act, and learn with human-like intelligence. One area that can see major benefits from artificial intelligence is Healthcare Behavioural Management (HBM) This enables healthcare providers to understand the regular routines and needs of their patients, helping them to maintain good health. In this post we’ll look at how AI is changing the healthcare industry as well as HBM. We’re looking at how it's being used to diagnose diseases more precisely and early on, such as cancer.
HEALTH
ZDNet

Supply chain woes? Say hi to the world's smartest forklift

A new robot forklift with some serious smarts is debuting at MODEX, the largest supply chain conference in the Americas. The conference is getting a lot more attention than usual amid ongoing global logistics pressures, and so is the case for a major automation overhaul in the logistics sector. Into...
ECONOMY
104.5 KDAT

Beer Company Urges Iowans to Pee in a Busch, Seriously

With spring in the air and the weather warming up, people are going to start spending more time outdoors. More time in the outdoors means more people doing their business in the outdoors. While it may seem harmless to pee outside on a tree, this could actually be pretty harmful to them. To combat that, a popular Iowa-favorite beer company is urging its drinkers to "Pee in a Busch" instead.
IOWA STATE
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy