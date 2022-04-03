ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knightdale, NC

Gunfire breaks out at Special Olympics carnival in NC

By The Associated Press
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hdebh_0eyHbsOt00
Gunfire breaks out at Special Olympics carnival in NC (WSOC)

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — A shooting at a a Special Olympics spring carnival in North Carolina has prompted authorities to cancel the last day of the event.

Police in Knightdale said gunfire broke out about 9 p.m. Saturday after a large fight erupted among people near a crowded concession stand.

[ READ ALSO: Arranged fight between Butler HS students leads to shooting, sources say ]

As police worked to break up the fight and disperse the crowd, several shots were fired in a nearby parking lot, sending people scrambling for cover or running to their cars.

Investigators said at least two vehicles were struck by gunfire, and that a 16-year-old boy was grazed by one of the bullets.

“Words cannot begin to describe the anger we feel over this senseless act of violence,” said Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps. “Our annual Special Olympics carnival should be a time of fun and celebration for a worthy cause. Instead, a small group of deviants choose to endanger the lives of hundreds of people with their malicious actions. It reeks of lawlessness and a blatant disregard for others’ lives. It is a miracle no one was killed or seriously injured.”

Capps said investigators are trying to identify at least one suspect who was captured on cell phone video firing a gun.

Sunday was to be the final day of the carnival, but officials said they decided to cancel the festivities out of an abundance of caution.

Knightdale is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of Raleigh.

(WATCH BELOW: New Jersey man charged with shooting bystander near Gaston County Courthouse, police say)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Related
FOX8 News

‘Very happy’: NC man wins $537,757 jackpot from $1 ticket

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Ralph Brown, of Wilmington, said he had to ask himself if he was dreaming after his $1 Cash 5 ticket won a $537,757 jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I only know I’m not still dreaming because I had to drive a couple hours to […]
WILMINGTON, NC
WRAL News

Pregnant woman 'thankful to be alive' following fight, shooting at gas station

Wilson, N.C. — A pregnant woman in Wilson County said she's lucky to be alive after she was assaulted and shot at multiple times at a gas station. On Monday, Wilson police were called to the Sheetz on Forest Hills Drive for a fight. Officers said they stopped a car leaving the gas station with 24-year-old Raven Simon Barnes, the woman who had been shot at, inside.
WILSON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Knightdale, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
TODAY.com

Teen boy’s fatal fall at Florida theme park becomes a TikTok trend

A teen’s fatal from a Florida theme park ride is being used in a TikTok trend that many creators have denounced as insensitive and distasteful. Fourteen-year-old Tyre Sampson died last week after falling from a ride at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida. Videos of the fatal fall circulated on social media, sparking criticism of platforms like Twitter for allowing graphic “snuff” content.
ORLANDO, FL
Chris Young

3 Amazing North Carolina Steakhouses

Most of the people who say they don't like steak haven't actually had a really good one and have no idea what it should taste like. That's because even though many restaurants out there have steak in their menu, not all of them actually know how to properly prepare one. It's not hard, that's for sure, but if you know your steak, then you know that the difference is in the details. Luckily, there are many good places that actually know how to cook a steak and we are going to talk about them in today's article.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Duo nabbed for unlicensed NC mobile home set up, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two North Carolina men were arrested this month for not having a license when setting up mobile homes, officials said. The arrests happened on March 17 and involved two men in Franklin County who are facing felony and misdemeanor charges. The North Carolina Department of...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Olympics#The Carnival#Butler Hs
Chris Young

3 Breathtaking North Carolina Beaches

There is no secret that some of the most beautiful beaches can be found in North Carolina. The calm waters, the fine sand, the great food, but also the friendly locals are just some of the reasons why most Americans keep coming back to North Carolina, year after year. In fact, many fell in love with the place and decided to move here.
cbs17

Fayetteville woman hits $200k on scratch-off

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville woman won six figures after hitting on a $5 scratch-off, the North Carolina Education Lottery said Thursday. Jacquelyn Hutchens of Fayetteville picked up a Mega Bucks ticket from a Short Stop in Fayetteville and won a $200,000 prize on a $5 ticket. After...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
richmondobserver

North Carolina to Buy Ellerbe Springs Inn for a 'summer governor’s mansion'

ELLERBE — According to unconfirmed reports, the State of North Carolina will buy the Historic Ellerbe Springs Inn in Ellerbe. It is expected the Inn will be converted into North Carolina’s “summer governor’s mansion.”. Referring to Richmond County, the spokesperson said, “You can’t ask for a...
FOX8 News

Greensboro man steals 5 dogs at gunpoint

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – A North Carolina man has been convicted of committing an October 2020 gunpoint robbery of five French Bulldog puppies in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Christopher Lamont Stimpson, Jr., 23, of Greensboro, North Carolina, was convicted of stealing five French Bulldog puppies from a breeder. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

NC woman wins $200,000 after buying $5 scratch-off

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Jacquelyn Hutchens, of Fayetteville, bought a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Hutchens bought her lucky Mega Bucks ticket from Short Stop on Olive Road in Fayetteville. She arrived at the lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect her prize. After required state […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
84K+
Followers
93K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy