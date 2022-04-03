ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City to Newport Beach Residents: Take the Conservation Pledge

By Newport Indy Staff
Cover picture for the articleThe City of Newport Beach is encouraging residents to take My Water Pledge in April as part of the Wyland Foundation’s 2022 National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation. My Water Pledge is a friendly competition between cities across the U.S. to see who can be the...

