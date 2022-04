PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man died on Saturday after he crashed his car into multiple parked vehicles in Philadelphia’s Overbrook section, police say. The incident occurred on the 2000 block of North 54th Street around 1:30 p.m. Police say the man was operating a white Hyundai Elantra northbound on 54th Street at a high rate of speed when he swerved and hit multiple parked cars. He was transported to Lankenau Hospital and pronounced dead at 2:30 p.m. His identity is unknown at this time.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO