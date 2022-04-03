ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Barcelona 1-0 Sevilla: Pedri scores as hosts win to move up to second in La Liga

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePedri scored a brilliant second-half goal as Barcelona beat Sevilla to move up to second in La Liga and keep their title hopes alive. After a goalless first half, the 19-year-old midfielder showed great composure...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo ruled OUT of Manchester United's crucial game against Leicester at Old Trafford through illness

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed the Portuguese was unavailable through illness, saying before the game: 'He had some flu-like symptoms yesterday (Friday).'. Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for United this season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Juventus 0-1 Inter Milan: Hakan Calhanoglu's first-half penalty hands the visitors a HUGE victory in the Serie A title race... as the Old Lady lose a league game for the first time in 16 matches in a major setback

A first-half penalty was enough to earn champions Inter Milan a crucial 1-0 win at Juventus on Sunday, dragging Simone Inzaghi's side back into the Serie A title race. Juve wasted a host of chances in the opening period, with veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini guilty of missing the most glaring of them, and their profligacy proved costly as Inter earned a penalty in first-half stoppage time following a VAR review.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedri
Person
Jesus
Person
Anthony Martial
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool's. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
BBC

City have better players then us - Simeone

Diego Simeone has praised Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side as Atletico Madrid prepare for their Champions League quarter-final first leg at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday. Atletico knocked out Manchester United 2-1 on aggregate in the last 16 thanks to a narrow win at Old Trafford in the second leg, but Simeone feels there is a chance for the La Liga champions to cause an upset.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Juventus vs. Inter Milan: live stream, TV channel, how to watch Serie A online, start time, odds.

Juventus host Inter Milan in Turin for one of the most awaited Derby d'Italias of the recent past. The Nerazzurri have a lot to lose since they've hit a rough patch and not winning against Juventus might end their Scudetto hopes. On the other hand, the Bianconeri can boost their still remote title ambitions and winning against a rival can help them not only make up ground against the top of the table but give them some extra motivation as they overcome Inter in the Serie A table. It will be a very tense clash between the two sides. Juventus have the longest current unbeaten run in Serie A (16 games, W11 D5). Since November 30th, Juventus are one of only two sides in the big-5 European Leagues that have gone unbeaten (also Sevilla - 15 games).
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Sevilla#La Liga
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: Harry Kane, Ronaldo, Mbappe Lead Golden Boot futures

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off this fall, and now that the draw has been set, football futures bettors are looking for any sure goal to boot up their bankrolls. One of those bets would be the Golden Boot, the award presented to the top goalscorer of the international extravaganza.
FIFA
BBC

World Cup: Brazil coach has 'no deep knowledge' of rivals Cameroon

Brazil coach Tite has admitted that he knows little about World Cup opponents Cameroon, who have been drawn alongside the five-time champions, Serbia and Switzerland in Group G. The clash between Brazil and Cameroon will be the last group game for both, so allowing both sides to learn a little...
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy