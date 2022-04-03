ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commanders, Saints sent large contingents to QB Sam Howell’s pro day

By Adam La Rose
 1 day ago
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell could get selected in the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

While Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett have garnered most of the attention in terms of top quarterback prospects, North Carolina’s Sam Howell remains a highly touted option as well. Two of the teams that sent large delegations to see him at his recent pro day were the Commanders and Saints, per Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network.

Pauline notes that the “big turnout” from Washington included executive VP Marty Hurney and several other staffers. The Commanders already have their starting signal-caller in Carson Wentz, whom they traded for days before the start of free agency. The price they paid — both in terms of the draft capital sent to Indianapolis and the fact that they picked up his full salary — signaled a strong commitment to the former No. 2 pick, who is under contract for three more years.

The Saints, meanwhile, had college scouting director Jeff Ireland on hand to see the former Tar Heel in person. After being in the competition for Deshaun Watson, New Orleans re-signed Jameis Winston on a two-year deal. Not long after, they also added a veteran backup in Andy Dalton.

Howell, a true junior, burst onto the scene with 38 touchdown passes in his freshman year. He improved in terms of completion percentage (68.1%) and yards per attempt (11.1) in the following campaign, but took a step back in production in 2021. Following the departure of receivers Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome — along with the team’s dynamic RB duo of Javonte Williams and Michael Carter — Howell had a down year statistically.

As a result, many have dropped the 6-foot-1, 220-pounder down a tier or so in this year’s QB rankings. Howell is generally rated closer to the likes of Matt Corral and Desmond Ridder than the aforementioned Willis and Pickett. Still, it wouldn’t come as a surprise for him to be selected at some point in the first round. That could leave the Commanders and Saints (who hold the 11th and 18th picks, respectively) in play for Howell, depending on what they saw of him last week.

