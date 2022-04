JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters are investigating an apartment fire that displaced seven families. The incident happened at the Park at Moss Creek on Ridgewood Road just before 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 3. According to firefighters, eight apartments were damaged in the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is […]

JACKSON, MS ・ 11 HOURS AGO