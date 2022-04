If the Oklahoma City Thunder were supposed to lose their game against the mighty Phoenix Suns on Sunday, it seems they missed the memo. Perhaps charmed by the warm welcome Chris Paul got from the local crowd from his days playing in the city as a member of the (then) displaced Charlotte Hornets squad that first brought NBA basketball to the city, but the Thunder came away with a 117 – 96 blowout win over the Suns.

NBA ・ 14 HOURS AGO