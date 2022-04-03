Fundraiser started for family of Topeka baby killed in alleged attack

TOPEKA (KSNT) – There is now a GoFundMe to raise money for the family of a 6-month-old Topeka baby who died Wednesday.

Topeka Police responded to a reported assault around 4:40 a.m. that day in the 1400 block of SW Byron, according to the department. TPD said the baby was taken to a local hospital for its injuries, and later died.

Law enforcement has since identified 18-year-old Tray’vonne Da’mont Jones as a suspect; he appeared in court Thursday facing charges including first-degree murder, second-degree murder and abuse of a child.

The baby who died in the attack has been identified by police as Brielle Jones. Her mother, Brittney, has launched a GoFundMe hoping to help cover the cost of a funeral and memorial. That fundraiser can be found by clicking here .

