Pelzer, SC

Investigation underway after woman was found dead in Upstate home

By Rob Jones
 1 day ago

An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead at an Upstate home, over the weekend. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a home on Eastview Road in Pelzer around 2 PM Saturday, after a family member found the woman dead inside the home.

Upon arrival, deputies found signs of foul play including suspicions and visible injuries to the victim. The Sheriff's Office says the investigation is ongoing and no further information was available as of the time of this report.

