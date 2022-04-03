ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Savannah Christian's Mary Miller fared in the Drive, Chip and Putt at Augusta National

By Dennis Knight, Savannah Morning News
 1 day ago
AUGUSTA — Mary Miller's first trip up Magnolia Lane came in 2016, when she came to Augusta National Golf Course as a 9-year-old to compete in the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.

She showed off her talent and her competitive nature on one of golf's biggest stages — finishing second in her age group. She was determined to make her way back to Augusta National ever since.

On Sunday, Miller, now 15, was back — and said she was able to enjoy the experience more with a more mature frame of reference.

The Savannah Christian sophomore tied for sixth in the Girls 14-15 age group. She was fourth in the driving competition with a tee shot of 224.7 yards. Her first chip wasn't her best as she left it 20 feet, six inches short of the hole, but her second was spot on — just 14 inches from the hole.

In the putting competition, she rolled her first attempt 7 feet, 5 inches by the hole, before closing things out in style by draining her second putt on the 18th hole at Augusta National.

"I made a lot more memories this time because last time I was here I was just a little kid," said Miller, who qualified for the finals in an event held at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, N.C. "You have a different perspective the older you get. Just being out there (during the competition) with my dad and seeing all the support from the people watching me.

"It's Augusta National, and I'll remember coming down Magnolia Lane and everything. This time was cool."

A resident of The Landings, Miller is constantly working on her game. She said her favorite course is Deer Creek, where the final round of Korn Ferry Tour's The Club Car Championship was being held Sunday.

Her favorite player is Nelly Korda, and she hopes to reach the LPGA one day herself, after playing in college. Just a sophomore, Miller isn't allowed to talk to college coaches until June 15, and it's a safe bet that big-time programs will be knocking at her door.

Miller was the Savannah Morning News girls golfer of the year as a freshman, and she is ranked 235th in the current Rolex AJGA girls national rankings and 218th in the Junior Golf Scoreboard Rankings.

Her first trip to Augusta in 2016 fueled the fire for Miller, who has been focused on getting back ever since.

"It was really important, it was the biggest goal that I had each year," said Miller, who turns 16 this month. "We built a schedule around the qualifying dates for the Drive, Chip and Putt. It was always the No. 1 thing on my list."

She has another goal, now that she will age out of the Drive, Chip and Putt — and that's to come back to play in the Augusta National Women's Amateur. She's confident that she can get there in the next few years.

Miller and her family, including her older brother Charles, a junior on the Savannah Christian boys golf team, will be here Monday to catch a practice round. Miller said she wants to walk the entire 18 holes to get a feel for the course.

Then she'll be back in action Tuesday to defend her title in the City of Savannah High School Golf Championship at Bacon Park.

"The greens will be a little different," Miller said with a smile, "But it will be a lot of fun."

Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at Dknight@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN

