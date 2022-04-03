Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘Mainstream Sellout’ Bows at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Albums Chart

Click here to read the full article.

Machine Gun Kelly ’s Mainstream Sellout tops the Billboard 200 albums chart, as the set enters atop the list dated April 9 with 93,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending March 31, according to Luminate, formerly MRC Data. It’s the artist’s second leader, following his last release, 2020’s Tickets to My Downfall . All told, Mainstream Sellout is his sixth top 10 on the tally.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by Luminate. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album.

Of Mainstream Sellout ’s 93,000 equivalent album units earned, album sales comprise 42,000 (it’s the top-selling album of the week); SEA units comprise 50,000 (equaling 68.8 million on-demand official streams of the set’s songs), and TEA units comprise 1,000.

The album’s sales were enhanced by its availability in deluxe editions and boxed sets sold via Machine Gun Kelly’s official webstore. While Mainstream Sellout ’s internet-based sales were sturdy, the album would have still been No. 1 without any sales from non-traditional sellers (which include web-based stores).

Mainstream Sellout is the first No. 1 rock album on the Billboard 200 in over a year, since AC/DC ’s Power Up spent a week at No. 1, debuting atop the list dated Nov. 28, 2020. Mainstream Sellout also has the largest week, by units, for a rock album since Paul McCartney ’s McCartney III launched with 107,000 units on the Jan. 2, 2021-dated chart (at No. 2). (Rock albums are defined as those that have hit Billboard ’s Top Rock Albums chart.)

Three former No. 1s are all non-movers on the latest Billboard 200 at Nos. 2-4, as Lil Durk ’s 7220 (63,000 equivalent album units; down 23%), the Encanto soundtrack (58,000; down 1%) and Morgan Wallen ’s Dangerous: The Double Album (45,000; down 4%) are steady at Nos. 2, 3 and 4, respectively.

Olivia Rodrigo ’s chart-topping Sour jumps 11-5 on the Billboard 200 with 34,000 equivalent album units earned. The set posts a 14% increase in units for the week, following the debut of her documentary film Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film) on Disney+ on March 25 (the first day of the chart’s tracking week).

The Weeknd ’s compilation The Highlights is stationary at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 with 33,000 equivalent album units earned (down 2%). and Drake’s former No. 1 Certified Lover Boy rises 8-7 with 31,000 units (down 1%).

Daddy Yankee returns to the top 10 on the Billboard 200 for the first time in nearly 15 years, as Legendaddy debuts at No. 8 – his highest charting album ever and second top 10. He previously hit the top 10 in June of 2007 with El Cartel: The Big Boss , debuting and peaking at No. 9.

The new 19-track Legendaddy is Daddy Yankee’s first studio album in nearly 10 years , and has been described as his final studio release. Legendaddy bows with 29,000 equivalent album units earned. Of that sum, SEA units comprise nearly 27,000 (equaling 38.49 million on-demand official streams of the set’s songs), album sales comprise 2,000 and TEA units comprise less than 1,000 units.

Legendaddy is the highest-charting Latin album, and first top 10, on the Billboard 200 since Bad Bunny ’s El Ultimo Tour del Mundo bowed at No. 1 on the Dec. 12, 2020-dated chart and spent five nonconsecutive weeks in the top 10. Legendaddy also lands the largest debut week, by units, for a Latin album since El Ultimo debuted with 116,000 units. (Latin albums are defined as those that have hit Billboard ’s Top Latin Albums chart.)

Rounding out the new top 10 on the Billboard 200: Doja Cat ’s Planet Her rises 10-9 with 29,000 equivalent album units earned (down 3%), and Gunna ’s former leader DS4Ever falls 9-10 with nearly 29,000 (down 6%).

