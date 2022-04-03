ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

When Does Overwatch Anniversary Remix Volume 1 end?

By Caleb Leasure
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

How long will Overwatch's Remix event last, and how long will the Anniversary skins be...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Diablo 4 Gets New Update From Blizzard

Diablo IV is once again in the spotlight with Blizzard sharing another quarterly update about the game ahead of its release. This is the first update on the new Diablo game that we've gotten this year with this one focusing more on the environments of Diablo IV including diverse areas players will explore as well as the dungeons they'll delve into in search of loot. Much was talked about and shared regarding these environments with videos and concept art providing even more details, but the game still does not have a set release date following its delay which was announced late last year.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Season 4 Will Bring Back Classic Dungeons

Activision Blizzard has revealed that World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Season 4's Mythic+ dungeon pool will incorporate several dungeons from previous expansions. In total, players can expect to see eight dungeons returning from the four most-recent seasons of the game. Of those eight, six have already been selected by the developers. However, Blizzard is giving fans the opportunity to vote on the final two dungeons, both of which will come from Warlords of Draenor. Voting is already underway, and more than 27,000 voters have already made their selections. Blizzard has confirmed that the following dungeons will return:
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Overwatch Contenders to be Played on Overwatch 2

Ask around the Overwatch community, and almost unanimously people will say that the Tier 2 scene is vital to the success of the Overwatch League. That’s why when the Overwatch League announced that it would be played on an early version of Overwatch 2, people were scared that Contenders would still be playing Overwatch 1.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volume#Video Game#Zealot Zenyatta#Nano Cola D Va
PC Gamer

Hipfiring in first person shooters will never stop feeling awesome

There is no better bliss in an FPS than the perfect hipfire kill. Sometimes, we hipfire because it's faster or because it's accurate, and sometimes we just want to best our foes with a bit of style. There's an implied flex to the hipfire that I absolutely love – as if you're such a good shot that you don't need to plant your feet on waist-high cover and look down a scope to pop headshots. What a power move!
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

When Will Attack on Titan Episode 87 Premiere?

Attack on Titan has finally reached the final episode of its fourth and final season, but unfortunately it's going to be a little bit more of a wait before fans finally get to see it all come to an end! When Attack on Titan revealed it would finally be returning for Part 2 of the final season as part of the Winter 2022 anime schedule, fans were surprised to find out that the series was only slated to return for a single cour of 12 episodes. Considering how much of Hajime Isayama's original manga there was left to adapt, fans were wondering how the anime would handle it all.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Remix
NewsBreak
Overwatch
PC Gamer

Terraform a planet in this survival game that looks like Subnautica on Mars

Scavenging for resources, keeping yourself fed and hydrated, crafting tools and building a base, and staying alive in a harsh environment is what survival games are all about. But what about altering that environment until it's not as harsh as you found it? What if you could turn a hostile desert planet into a green and leafy paradise through terraforming?
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: 2022 Insider Teases DLC, Includes Call of Duty 4, MW2, and, MW3 Maps

Call of Duty: 2022 is reportedly getting lots of DLC. The report comes the way of COD insider and leaker, Ralph. Taking to Twitter, the leaker relayed word that Call of Duty 2022 -- known as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II via reports and leaks -- is going to have more DLC than previous COD games due to the lack of a new COD in 2023. As a result, this DLC will extend into and through 2023 and it sounds like it will be padded with lots of DLC maps from previous Modern Warfare games.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Infinity Ward's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022)'s Release Date, Official Details, Rumors, Leaks, and More

Modern Warfare II is coming in 2022. Here's what we know about the next CoD. Call of Duty releases march onward, and after last year's Call of Duty: Vanguard, 2022's Call of Duty approaches, Infinity Ward's follow-up to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022), is coming, so in this article, we'll break down Infinity Ward's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022)'s release date, details, rumors, leaks, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

10 games to download before the Wii U and 3DS eShop closes down

The 3DS and the Wii U were home to a lot of brilliant titles during their lifespan. They bought us the likes of Animal Crossing: New Leaf, Super Smash Bros, and hours’ worth of competitive fun. But as the countdown begins for the closure of their eShop, gamers are frantically revisiting any nostalgia they can. As much as we love roaming around our own island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons or visiting the ancient land of Hisui in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, sitting down with an older console takes any Nintendo fanatic back to their very first experience.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy