ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

Entergy: $86M in upgrades in part of Lafourche Parish

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

GOLDEN MEADOW, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s largest power utility says it has completed $86 million in transmission system improvements in a small part of the wide area hit hard by Hurricane Ida.

Entergy Louisiana said it has replaced about 80 steel structures with some that can withstand winds up to 150 miles per hour (240 kilometers per hour) and improved about 7 miles (11 kilometers) of power lines in Lafourche Parish.

That will improve resiliency and reliability for about 10,000 customers between Cut Off and Golden Meadow, it said in a news release.

“We’re always working to improve and upgrade our infrastructure, and the completion of this transmission work is just another example of doing just that to be storm ready for our customers and the communities we serve,” said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO.

Entergy has said Hurricane Ida did at least $2 billion in damages in southeast Louisiana on Aug. 29, 2021. Many customers were without power for weeks.

___

The headline of this story has been corrected to show that the utility says it has completed $86 million in improvements, not $86.

Comments / 0

Related
Kait 8

Fuel rate increase slated for Entergy Arkansas customers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The increase in natural gas prices will also cause a slight increase in electric bills for Entergy Arkansas customers starting in April 2022, utility officials said Friday. Officials said in a media release that they filed paperwork with the Arkansas Public Service Commission this week...
ARKANSAS STATE
WDSU

Parish by parish breakdown of storm timing and impacts

NEW ORLEANS — Severe weather is likely for parts of our area today. Below is a parish by parish breakdown of what to expect and when to expect it. Tangipahoa Parish: Most of the parish is under a Level 4 risk (also known as “moderate”). Widespread severe thunderstorms are likely, and those storms are expected to be long-lived, widespread, and intense. These storms will carry a risk of strong tornadoes – tornadoes at EF3 strength or stronger, meaning winds of 136 mph and above. There is also a possibility of these tornadoes being long-track and long-lived. Widespread damaging wind gusts are possible, meaning straight-line winds over 58 mph. There is also the chance of hail 1 inch in diameter (the size of a quarter) or bigger. Flooding rain is also a possibility, as most of the parish is under a Level 2 out of 4 risk of excessive rainfall. There is a flood watch in effect until 1 a.m. for 1-3 inches of rain possible with localized amounts until 5". As for timing, the severe threat looks to take place in a 1:30-6 p.m. window. First, we’ll watch out for standalone supercell thunderstorms to develop from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Then, a line of severe storms will swipe across the parish from around 4 to 6 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafourche Parish, LA
Industry
County
Lafourche Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Industry
Lafourche Parish, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Golden Meadow, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Lafourche Parish, LA
Business
Louisiana Illuminator

Ronald Greene committee chairman: ‘Something going on at State Police that’s rotten’

State lawmakers grew frustrated Tuesday with a high-ranking member of Louisiana State Police when he avoided answers to their questions about the 2019 in-custody death of Ronald Greene.  “There’s something going on at State Police that’s rotten,” Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma, chair of a special House committee that is looking into allegations of a coverup. […] The post Ronald Greene committee chairman: ‘Something going on at State Police that’s rotten’ appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Ascension, Assumption, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 17:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; Jefferson; Lafourche; Livingston; Orleans; Plaquemines; St. Bernard; St. Charles; St. Helena; St. James; St. John The Baptist; St. Tammany; Tangipahoa; Terrebonne; Washington TORNADO WATCH 61 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 PARISHES IN SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA ASCENSION ASSUMPTION JEFFERSON LAFOURCHE LIVINGSTON ORLEANS PLAQUEMINES ST. BERNARD ST. CHARLES ST. HELENA ST. JAMES ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST ST. TAMMANY TANGIPAHOA TERREBONNE WASHINGTON IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI AMITE HANCOCK HARRISON JACKSON PEARL RIVER PIKE WALTHALL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AMITE, BAY ST. LOUIS, BAYOU CANE, BELLE CHASSE, BOGALUSA, BURAS, CHALMETTE, CONVENT, COVINGTON, CROSSROADS, CUT OFF, DARLINGTON, DENHAM SPRINGS, DESTREHAN, DEXTER, DIAMONDHEAD, DONALDSONVILLE, EASLEYVILLE, EAST NEW ORLEANS, ENON, FRANKLINTON, GALLIANO, GAUTIER, GILLSBERG, GLOSTER, GONZALES, GRAMERCY, GREENSBURG, GULFPORT, HAMMOND, HOUMA, KENNER, LABADIEVILLE, LACOMBE, LAPLACE, LAROSE, LIBERTY, LUTCHER, MANDEVILLE, MCCOMB, MCNEIL, METAIRIE, MONTPELIER, MOSS POINT, NEW ORLEANS, NORCO, OCEAN SPRINGS, PAINCOURTVILLE, PASCAGOULA, PICAYUNE, PIERRE PART, POINTE A LA HACHE, PONCHATOULA, PORT SULPHUR, PRAIRIEVILLE, RACELAND, RESERVE, ROBERT, SALEM, SLIDELL, SMITHDALE, ST. MARTIN, THIBODAUX, TYLERTOWN, VIOLET, WALKER, WATSON, AND WAVELAND.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entergy#Infrastructure#Ap#Hurricane Ida#Cut Off
Lincoln Journal Star

NPPD and Entergy end partnership on Cooper nuclear plant in Brownville

OMAHA — Nebraska Public Power District is taking over full operation of Nebraska's only nuclear plant, ending a nearly 20-year relationship with an outside company that had helped set the once-struggling reactor on a sound course. On Monday, NPPD and Louisiana-based Entergy jointly announced that they would end their...
BROWNVILLE, NE
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Jefferson, Lafourche, Plaquemines, St. Charles by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Jefferson; Lafourche; Plaquemines; St. Charles The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana East central Lafourche Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Plaquemines Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 700 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles west of Barataria, or 11 miles northeast of Larose, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Barataria around 710 PM CDT. Jean Lafitte and Lafitte around 715 PM CDT. Marrero, Westwego, Estelle and Woodmere around 725 PM CDT. Timberlane, Harvey, Gretna and Terrytown around 730 PM CDT. Belle Chasse around 735 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
The Courier

Lafourche births: March 9-15, 2022

Thibodaux Regional Health System March 9: Ti’ahna Janai Carter, child of Latasha Carter; Kylin Lanee Legendre, child of Hannah Legendre; Cole Louis Loupe, child of Emily Mcfarland and Austin Loupe; Bobbie Lou Duplantis, child of Kristen Whitney and Chase Duplantis. March 10: Landon Michael Davis, child of Latisha Davis; Kate Elise Eymard, child of...
THIBODAUX, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
News Channel Nebraska

NPPD, Entergy mutually agree to end contract

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Nebraska Public Power District and Entergy have mutually agreed to end their Support Services Agreement regarding NPPD’s Cooper Nuclear Station. The agreement has been in place since late 2003. While Entergy provided some personnel for the plant, along with other support services as part of the arrangement, NPPD has maintained ownership of and responsibility for the operations. NPPD plans to continue operating Cooper Nuclear Station, located near Brownville.
NEBRASKA STATE
NOLA.com

Stephanie Grace: Governor Bill Cassidy? The path is narrow, rocky.

There’s a widely held assumption in political circles that Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ successor will be a Republican. That outcome would jibe with the state’s general political leanings. And it would follow a consistent pattern in elections, which is that after eight years of one thing, even something voters generally like, they tend to look for something different.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

836K+
Followers
412K+
Post
379M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy