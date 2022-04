About three dozen volunteers and nonprofit staff gathered at the entrance to Hart Memorial Park to help with a cleanup effort along the Kern River on Sunday. The idea behind the get-together, which was sponsored by the Hispanic Access Foundation and organized by Latino Outdoors in partnership with the Kern River Conservancy, was to have participants connect with nature — and each other — while giving back as part of a kickoff for Latino Advocacy Week, which started Sunday.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 22 DAYS AGO