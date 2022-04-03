ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorset Court Plaza plan moves forward

By Charles Bolinger
 1 day ago
The clearing at Dorset Court, where 28 luxury apartments may go at the western end of Dorset Court. (Billy Woods/The Intelligencer)

Another planned unit development (PUD) is moving through Edwardsville's approval process.

A plan for Dorset Court Plaza, which is backed by local attorney Chris Byron, was voted on by the city's public services committee Tuesday. The vote was 2-1 with alderwoman Janet Stack opposed. At the administrative and community services (ACS) committee Thursday, the plan passed unanimously.

If approved by the full city council, the plan would allow for a building to be constructed on the western side of Dorset Court's cul-de-sac. The court branches off of Esic Drive. It would feature 28 luxury apartments and 58 parking slots in one- and two-bedroom units on three lots covering 1.24 acres. Eight of the first-floor units will be handicapped accessible, according to the plan.

Justin Venvertloh with Thouvenot, Wade and Moerchen (TWM), Inc. said Dorset Court Plaza will not contribute to neighboring water issues because the cul-de-sac is the street's highest point and all water that falls on the project site will end up in a detention basin in the northwest corner, the site's lowest point. The water would outlet into the common space, or the ravine, according to Venvertloh.

City Engineer Ryan Zwijack requested the developer extend the drainage pipe into the creek instead of stopping it at the property line to minimize soil erosion.

RELATED: Two PUD concepts may stir neighbors to attend plan commission

City Planner Emily Calderon gave the committee and audience a project overview on Tuesday.

"They're proposing one apartment building with 14 one-bedroom and 14 two-bedrooms," she said. "Their parking does meet our requirement, as does their green space and their building materials." The west side basement floor of the building would feature walk-out units so there would be three stories visible from the cul-de-sac and four stories in the rear of the building.

She said a connection to the nearby Madison County Transit's (MCT) Nature Trail is part of the proposal. The project would also allow an easement for the city to loop together two water lines in the future that are now separate, one at the end of Dorset and the other at the end of Devon Court, to the northwest.

The parking lots would be in the front of and wrap around the north side of the building, taking advantage of the site's natural topography. The city's code stipulates parking in the side and rear lots traditionally. The land behind the site is owned by the city and is mainly a ravine.

Aside from the requested parking variance, the rear yard setback variance is requested at 25 feet versus 40 feet because the plan puts the parking lot up front.

Alderman Chris Farrar asked about reducing the number of parking spaces on the site. Calderon said the project meets the city's code of two spaces per dwelling unit. Byron said he doesn't want anyone living in or visiting his development to park in the cul-de-sac, which also concerned some neighbors in attendance. While he said had some reservations, he said Byron brought enough value to the project so that Farrar would support it.

The density for a project this size requires 4,000-square-feet of lot area per dwelling unit, or a density of 10.89 dwelling units per acre. The proposes15 more unit than the minimum permitted of 13. Previously, the lot area requirement was 2,000-square-feet per dwelling unit for multi-family until the mid-1990s, when it was doubled.

RELATED: Neighbors concerned about new 28-unit apartment project

Byron, the attorney who supports the plan, said the exterior would not use any vinyl siding, but instead would feature masonry and hardboard siding.

"I appreciate you making the extra effort because you're elevating the standards," said Alderman SJ Morrison. "It's primarily a lot of vinyl siding in that area.

"Unlike a previous PUD, this is zoned R2. Context matters, as I've said previously. It's zoned R2 today, it's going to be R2 and it's surrounded by multi-family so in my mind, I'm going to support this PUD."

RELATED: Dorset Plaza moves forward while Goshen Cottages on hold

Stack, the alderwoman in whose ward this project would go, continued to express concerns about the plan.

"The infrastructure in that area is not in good shape, " she said. "When you pointed out the apartments that were built on the corner of Esic and Dorset that were built without a PUD ... When they were built, people were parking on that street, causing a lot of deterioration of Dorset Court. We had to go in and do some no parking [areas] and fix it."

She felt the proposal would add more traffic on Esic. Stack and Byron said they both live three blocks from the proposed site.

He said he supports the city's effort to improve Dorset Court. He said he is spending $5 million to develop this site and it should put $75,000 a year into real estate. Twenty percent of that goes to the city. Byron said the tax bill alone for the property would be about $78,000.

"I know you've done some good things," Stack said. "But 28 more units to the traffic congestion on Esic. I already got problems on Esic with speeding and parking and all kinds of fun things along Esic Drive."

Calderon, the city planner, said her department analyzed the other buildings on the street and this project is aligned with them both in terms of dwelling units per acre and bedrooms per acre, which she said was more of a direct comparison. Dorset Court Plaza's bedrooms per acre came out to 33 bedrooms per acre. The development just to the north are at 42 bedrooms per acre; the condominiums to the east are at 35 bedrooms per acre.

Byron said he is trying to accommodate what the local market wants, which he said is one- and two-bedroom units.

"I want to build it the right way and I want to go through the right process," he told the committee. "That's the whole point of having the PUD in my mind - the give-and-take."

Aside from traffic and density, neighbors voiced concerns during the meeting about stormwater runoff and drainage issues.

Now, the project advances to the full city council for action on Tuesday.

The next public services committee meeting is April 12 at 4:30 p.m. while the next ACS committee will meet on April 14 at 5 p.m. Both meetings will take place at city hall, 118 Hillsboro Ave.

