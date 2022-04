ST. LOUIS — Of all metropolitan Missouri drivers, those in Cape Girardeau are paying the most for gas, according to a AAA Missouri news release. Cape Girardeau drivers are paying an average of $3.91 per gallon of gas as of Friday. Meanwhile, drivers in Joplin are paying the least amount for gas at $3.65 per gallon on average. In St. Louis, gas prices on average are $3.85. In East St. Louis, Illinois, drivers are paying an average of $4.42 per gallon, according to the release.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 10 DAYS AGO