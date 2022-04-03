Woman arrested for DUI after leading deputies on pursuit through Pierce County

DUI suspect arrested in Parkland following pursuit (Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

TACOMA, Wash. — Two people were arrested in Tacoma after they led deputies on a pursuit through Pierce County on Sunday morning, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

A deputy said they were in the 10600 block of Ainsworth Avenue South in Parkland at around 8:20 a.m. when they saw a driver of an SUV swerving into oncoming traffic.

They then attempted to initiate a traffic stop for DUI, but the driver sped away.

As DUI is a pursuable offense, the deputy chased the vehicle until the driver clipped another car and rolled over several times in Tacoma.

Both occupants of the SUV then ran away from the scene of the crash.

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com

The driver of the SUV, a 44-year-old woman, was located in a nearby backyard.

Deputies then found the 41-year-old male passenger in a nearby parking lot.

Both were taken to a hospital with minor injuries before being booked into jail.

The driver will be booked for DUI, felony eluding, driving while suspended in the first degree and driving without an ignition interlock device.

She had previously been charged with DUI and also has a warrant for felony eluding.

The passenger of the SUV has a warrant for violating a domestic violence no-contact order.

The occupants of the car that was hit were not injured.

©2022 Cox Media Group