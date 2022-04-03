ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellowstone National Park: Non-Profit Offering ‘Inheritance Pass’ Valid for Entry in 150 Years

By Jon D. B.
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
The inheritance pass “is our way of celebrating 150 years of Yellowstone National Park and to help preserve the park for the next 150 years,” says non-profit Yellowstone Forever.

What will the world be like in 2172? After the events of the last several years, this is a question far from the minds of most. With such a heavy present, the future – 150 years off, to be exact – is hard to place at the forefront. Unless you’re Yellowstone Forever, that is.

Yellowstone Forever is the fundraising and educational extension of the national park. And if you donate $1,500 to the non-profit, you’ll be granted an “Inheritance pass” to Yellowstone National Park; one that’s valid in 150 years.

Donating to our national parks is a wonderful way to preserve them for both the present and the future. In kind, Yellowstone Forever cites that donors will also be granted a “complimentary entrance pass” to be used in 2023. So at the very least, your donation will have more immediate perks than those scheduled for 2172.

“It is our way of celebrating 150 years of Yellowstone National Park and to help preserve the park for the next 150 years,” says President and CEO of Yellowstone Forever, Lisa Diekmann, for the Billings Gazette.

As for that inheritance pass, individual donors will be responsible for preserving this pass for the next 150 years. Think of it as a Yellowstone National Park family heirloom of sorts.

Thankfully, park rangers say they can assist if a pass is lost.

Yellowstone National Park Inheritance Pass Will Benefit ‘Current’ Preservation Projects

According to Yellowstone Forever, their non-profit pass will go towards current preservation projects in the park. And as their president states, the number “150” was chosen to celebrate this year’s 150th birthday of Yellowstone National Park.

Indeed, America’s first national park turned 150-years-old on March 1, 2022. 150 years prior, on March 1, 1872, President Ulysses S. Grant would sign the Yellowstone National Park Protection Act. He did so to set aside one of the world’s largest natural ecosystems for the “benefit and enjoyment of present and future generations,” as the park’s website explains. And in doing so, he created the world’s first national park: Yellowstone National Park.

The land has been of great importance to the inhabitants of North America for millennia prior, however. Archaeological evidence shows that the Indigenous Peoples of our continent made great use of the Yellowstone landscape for at least the last 10,000 years. Some even used the thermal waters Yellowstone is famous for in religious ceremonies, alongside their medicines.

Today, the park remains a place of immense inspiration and humbling awe. Their lands contain the only-remaining purely-ancient North American bison herd, for one. And without its preservation as the first national park, there would be no national parks.

On this merit alone, the Yellowstone National Park inheritance pass becomes an idea – and cause – very much worth supporting.

Timothy Cambron
14h ago

already got mine I served five years in the Marine Corps that gives me free pass to all federal all across the country any active duty active duty family member or honorably discharged veteran can get a free pass

