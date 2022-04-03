What Time Will ‘Business Proposal’ Episodes 11 and 12 Be on Netflix?

As we spring into April, Netflix and Hulu have delivered an assortment of exciting new TV shows. Do you need a recap on the previous season of Better Call Saul before new episodes debut April 18 on AMC? If so, the fifth season of the popular Bob Odenkirk-led drama premieres Monday, April 4 on Netflix. If you’re looking for something fresh to binge on Hulu, the first three episodes of Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus’ new drama The Girl from Plainville are now available on the streamer.

But what about the final two episodes of the first season of Business Proposal, you ask? Great question. The first ten installments of the beloved K-drama are currently on Netflix, with the final two episodes of the season premiering April 4 and April 5, respectively. What time will Business Proposal Episodes 11 and 12 debut on Netflix? Here’s everything you need to know.

HOW MANY EPISODES ARE IN SEASON 1 OF BUSINESS PROPOSAL?

The first season consists of 12 episodes, which means Tuesday’s installment is the season finale.

WHEN WILL BUSINESS PROPOSAL EPISODES 11 AND 12 BE ON NETFLIX?

Business Proposal Episode 11 debuts Monday, April 4 on Netflix. Business Proposal Episode 12 premieres Tuesday, April 5 on the streamer.

Photo: Netflix

WHAT TIME DOES BUSINESS PROPOSAL EPISODES 11 AND 12 AIR ON NETFLIX?

Business Proposal follows a different release schedule than most Netflix programs. New shows and films typically debut at 3:00 a.m. ET (12:00 a.m. PT), but new episodes of Business Proposal premiere at 10:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. PT). The release times for the next two episodes are as follows:

Business Proposal Episode 11: Monday, April 4 at 10:30 a.m. ET

Business Proposal Episode 12: Tuesday, April 5 at 10:30 a.m. ET