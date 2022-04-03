Two men were shot after an argument escalated into a shooting on St. Mary's strip

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person is dead and another was injured early Friday after both were shot in the head in a pair of Baltimore shootings that unfolded about 90 minutes apart. Shortly after 2:30 a.m., patrol officers were called to the 2300 block of East Eutaw Place where they found a man lying in an alley with multiple gunshot wounds to the head, Baltimore Police said. The unidentified victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to police. About 90 minutes earlier, officers were called to the 2500 block of East Monument Street, where they found a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face, police said. That victim was taken to a hospital, where he is listed in stable condition. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives determined the 33-year-old was shot by an unidentified man. Afterward, the victim fled and called police. Anyone with information about either of these shootings is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 17 DAYS AGO