MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An evacuation has been ordered for a North Miami Beach residential building after it was deemed unsafe. The 55 families who live in Bayview 60 Homes, at 3800 NE 168th Street, will have to move out of the building. “The city is working with the owner to ensure that all residents will receive proper assistance as they relocate within the next 24 hours. The safety of the residents is our number one concern and we’re working as quickly as possible to mobilize our resources to the building site” said North Miami Beach City Manager Arthur H. Sorey, III in...

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 45 MINUTES AGO