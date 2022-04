Playter, a U.K. growth platform that offers buy now, pay later (BNPL) invoicing to startups, has raised $1.7 million in seed funding. The London-based company announced the funding on its blog Tuesday (March 15), saying it would use the money to sustain its growth over the next few months. Playter says it has grown more than 1,000% in size and revenue in the past few months.

BUSINESS ・ 20 DAYS AGO