A family from Gray donated its 6-month-old German shepherd to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Jamie and Kathy Francise got the German shepherd as a gift for their daughter, Jolie. They later learned that Jolie was allergic to the pet, however. In trying to determine their best course of action at that point, they decided to donate the dog to the Sheriff’s Office.

GRAY, LA ・ 14 DAYS AGO