Memphis, TN

Junior paleontologists find fun at Fossil Fest

 1 day ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The second annual Fossil Fest took place at the Memphis Museum of Science and History or MoSH. The family friendly event featured 20 different stations of fun-filled activities such as fossil digging, a scavenger hunt, outdoor games...

