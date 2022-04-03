ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coast Guard rescues injured fisherman off boat near Port Fourchon

By Aaron S. Lee
WGNO
WGNO
NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The U.S. Coast Guard reported a rescue of an injured 48-year-old man from a fishing vessel approximately 15 miles south of Port Fourchon, La., on Saturday.

According to the report, New Orleans watchstanders were notified at 9:36 a.m. by personnel aboard the fishing vessel Challenger that a crew member sustained severe injuries to his hand. Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard 45-foot response boat to assist.

Traffic Alert: I-10W access closed at US 51 as LSP investigates deputy-involved shooting in St. John Parish

In four- to 6-foot seas, the boat crew arrived to the location and provided immediate care to the injured man. The Coast Guard then transferred the man to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the Nerby Collins Commercial Fishing Marina in Port Fourchon.

The crew member was last reported to be in stable condition.

