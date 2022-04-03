ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Greg Fischer tests positive for COVID-19 while in Israel

By WLKY Digital Team
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer has contracted COVID-19 while traveling in Israel for the past week, according to a press release from the mayor's office. "For the past week, Mayor...

WOLF

Senator Bob Casey tests positive for COVID-19

Dauphin County, PA — Senator Bob Casey has announced he has tested positive for COVID-19. I test regularly for COVID-19, and late this afternoon, I tested positive with a breakthrough case. I’m grateful to be asymptomatic but, per CDC guidance, I will isolate for 5 days. This is reminder that the pandemic is not over. Please get vaccinated and boosted.
Applications for COVID-19 rental assistance program in Louisville ending this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After two years of navigating the unprecedented circumstances of COVID-19, the Louisville Metro's pandemic rental assistance programs have come to an end. "It's really, actually really, heartbreaking," said Marilyn Harris, director of Develop Louisville. "I believe that this pandemic has affected people in ways that some people will never understand. It's been a blessing to offer this money but the downside of it is we're about to land very hard with no money and that's going to cause a huge problem. We're going to see an uptick in evictions."
Congressman Golden tests positive for COVID-19

Maine Congressman Jared Golden says he tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday morning. Golden says this is his first time testing positive for the virus and has mild symptoms. He says he is at his home in Maine recovering and will vote by proxy according to House rules. It's unclear where...
US is paying $2MILLION a month to provide 24hr protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Iran threat: Another $175K is being spent to protect former Iran envoy Brian Hook

The State Department says its paying more than $2million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and another $175,000 for another former top aide, both of whom face 'serious and credible' threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost...
What's going on with Kentucky's latest medical marijuana bill?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 30 states have laws on the books that allow medical marijuana, except Kentucky. And now, the latest bill that would legalize medicinal marijuana appears likely to not be going any further in the 2022 General Assembly. There was a flurry of activity Wednesday at...
All but 6 counties in Kentucky currently at lowest level of COVID-19 transmission

FRANKFORT, Ky. — More than two years after Kentucky reported its first case of COVID-19, Governor Andy Beshear announced Friday what he called "great news." The latest map that shows infection rates based on statistics from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has almost every county in Kentucky in the green.
