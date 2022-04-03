Mayor Greg Fischer tests positive for COVID-19 while in Israel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After two years of navigating the unprecedented circumstances of COVID-19, the Louisville Metro's pandemic rental assistance programs have come to an end. "It's really, actually really, heartbreaking," said Marilyn Harris, director of Develop Louisville. "I believe that this pandemic has affected people in ways that some people will never understand. It's been a blessing to offer this money but the downside of it is we're about to land very hard with no money and that's going to cause a huge problem. We're going to see an uptick in evictions."

