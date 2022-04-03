ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

How Made In Chelsea toff Richard Dinan became an expert in nuclear fusion – and plans to send a mission to Mars

By Mike Ridley
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

MOST of the toffs who appear on TV’s Made In Chelsea dream only of becoming reality stars.

But floppy-haired Richard Dinan is different. He spent much of his time on the E4 show dreaming about how to make a reality of travelling to the stars in the galaxy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QZH88_0eyHVYVh00
Richard once dated Kimberley Garner Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48veMo_0eyHVYVh00
The former reality star is convinced that within five years Pulsar Fusion, the company that he has founded, will put a rocket into space Credit: JOHN McLELLAN
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j7xjw_0eyHVYVh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09cp0L_0eyHVYVh00

Since leaving MiC nine years ago, Richard, 35, a friend of Prince Harry, has become a ROCKET SCIENTIST.

Now he and his team of boffins are developing a pioneering nuclear-powered spacecraft to carry humans to the outer reaches of the universe.

Richard boldly predicts: “This could save humanity.”

Doing all this in a warehouse on the outskirts of Milton Keynes is a far cry from his days in series three of MiC, when he wooed co-star Kimberley Garner with a helicopter flight to a luxury restaurant — only to find she was seeing someone else.

After Richard left the show, his MiC pal Ollie Locke wrote a memoir entitled Laid In Chelsea.

But when Richard, whose cousin is Prince Harry’s ex Cressida Bonas, quit the series in 2013 he wrote a book all about the real love of his life, nuclear fusion.

He is still in touch with co-stars Ollie, Kimberley and former lover and I’m A Celebrity contestant Georgia Toffolo, who all are all now following his space dream.

Richard even gave a copy of his book, The Fusion Age: Modern Nuclear Reactors, to MiC cast member Binky Felstead’s baby India.

He says: “Being the bloke from Made In Chelsea can be a good thing. But it has handicapped me in the way that people are keen to tear me down. So I’ve had to do my research doubly hard.”

Blue-blooded Richard — a grandson of the late Edward Richard Assheton Penn Curzon, 6th Earl Howe — quit the private St Edward’s School in Oxford at age 16.

But for years he has been fascinated by the world of nuclear fusion, which is how the sun creates endless energy.

Since leaving MiC, he has worked night and day to find a way to use nuclear energy to create a hyperspeed rocket that is capable of taking astronauts to other solar systems — just like in 2014 superhero movie Guardians Of The Galaxy.

This is no pie-in-the-sky venture. The Government and Nasa scientists are backing him with money and expertise, and he is convinced that within five years Pulsar Fusion, the company that he has founded, will put a rocket into space.

And not just any rocket, but one that will be able to travel at up to 217 miles a second and carry astronauts to Mars in just two weeks instead of the nine months current technology would take.

Richard hopes that his team’s invention will even enable humans to find a new home in space.

In the unlikely setting of his warehouse next to an empty carpet-tile depot near MK Dons’ football stadium, his £200million dream is slowly coming together.

Here Richard and his team have built a nuclear fusion reactor which creates the ultra-high vacuum needed to produce a “mini sun” inside a stainless steel vessel that resembles a small space-craft. Nearby, two prototype rockets which will take the mini reactor into space lie side by side in the hi-tech workshop.

They have already been successfully fired, at the UK’s National Propulsion Test Facility at Westcott, Bucks, and on a track in Switzerland.

Flicking back his long, blond hair, Richard says: “Fusion offers two things, ability to provide all the energy the Earth will need for ever, and the ability to leave our solar system. It could save humanity.

“The Alpha Centauri star system, which has habitable planets, is more than four light years away, 25trillion miles. Currently it would take many hundreds of lifetimes to get there.

But with nuclear fusion the journey would take just 11 years.” Nuclear fusion is a way of copying the way the sun fuses atoms into a plasma that creates intense heat and light, which could give the world limitless cheap low-carbon energy.

Fusion is safer than nuclear fission — where atoms are split to create electricity and bombs — but it is harder to create and control.

Apprentice gunsmith

Richard says: “I know fusion works. Scientists tried for a century but couldn’t stabilise it. It would vibrate, like water coming out the tap pretty quickly, and that is chaos theory. But today fusion reactors are starting to work.

“That is because super-computers are getting better, magnets are getting better and we understand how to hold that plasma to the point where we get energy out. Nuclear has a bad name because humans used its power to create weapons but there is a totally safe, clean other side to it.

“Similar technology that allowed us to do the worst thing we have ever done will give us the ability to do the best thing we will ever do — generate abundant, powerful clean energy.”

Building a nuclear fusion power station would cost billions and take ten to 15 years. Richard does not have that much time or money. Instead he wants to use nuclear fusion in space.

His plan is to build three rockets that, by 2027, will launch from Earth. One will carry a small nuclear fusion reactor. The three will then be manoeuvred in space and joined to make one giant spaceship.

Powered by nuclear fusion, this will be able to travel at a dizzying 500,000 miles an hour.

Richard walked out of school during GCSEs and went to work as an apprentice gunsmith. But all the time he was creating companies and inventing things.

He signed up for MiC to build a Twitter following and because the show’s producers would let him demonstrate some of his inventions, including a bracelet that would open your car door.

After leaving MiC he then set out to become a rocket scientist. Lugging an 18in lump of meteorite in his bag, he even secured an interview with Britain’s leading nuclear boffin Sir Steve Cowley, former head of the UK Atomic Energy Authority, to discuss his ideas.

Richard says: “I had to speak to the best brains and he is one of the best, and thankfully he didn’t say, ‘You’re not a scientist, go home Chelsea person’.”

Richard was also inspired by TV stargazer Professor Brian Cox, who he met at the 2013 wedding of Virgin tycoon Richard Branson’s son, Sam.

But Richard does not have even an A level in physics, so he hired tutor Dr James Lambert, who he then later took on as Pulsar Fusion’s chief engineer.

The firm has also recruited Nasa scientist Zaheer Ali, and rocket scientists from Virgin Galactic and the European Space Programme, and their work is checked by experts at Southampton University.

Richard has ruled out ever returning to reality TV. He says: “I seriously hope to have a reactor in space before I’m 40.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pS5Km_0eyHVYVh00
MIC stars Gemma Gregory, Gabriella Tristao, Kimberley Garner and Richard Dinan pictured in 2012 Credit: Rex Features
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YtYre_0eyHVYVh00
Powered by nuclear fusion - the rockets will be able to travel at a dizzying 500,000 miles an hour Credit: www.jarekduk.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2REQjq_0eyHVYVh00
Richard is cousins with Prince Harry’s ex Cressida Bonas Credit: Rex

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

April Fool's Day Asteroid Is No Joke, But No Immediate Threat

On April 1, an asteroid large enough to do some serious damage will make its closest recorded approach to the Earth. In the spirit of April Fools, 2007 FF1 is just kidding, however, passing 19 times as far from us as the Moon. Closer passes by asteroids are common, but...
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

Look at what a NASA Mars orbiter spotted from 180 miles away

It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year. Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

China's missions to the moon and Mars are starting to deliver exciting science results

A pair of daring Chinese missions launched in 2020 is sparking new and broader interest in planetary science in China. The Tianwen 1 orbiter and rover mission, which launched for Mars in July 2020, and Chang'e 5, which gathered the youngest lunar samples ever collected and delivered them to Earth later that year, are now delivering exciting science results. The new data and results emerging from the missions sparked a call for a special session at this year's Lunar and Planetary Science Conference (LPSC), held in Texas and virtually beginning March 7.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zaheer Ali
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Georgia Toffolo
Person
Kimberley Garner
Person
Cressida Bonas
LiveScience

The sun let out another flare and the photos are stunning

NASA's orbiting Solar Dynamics Observatory captured yet another solar flare blasting from the same overactive sunspot that triggered radio blackouts and stunning aurora displays on Earth earlier this week. The spacecraft, which watches Earth's parent star from 22,000 miles (36,000 kilometers) above the planet's surface, captured the flare, classified as...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Power#Nuclear Fusion#Nuclear Propulsion#Nuclear Reactors#Mic
Daily Mail

Leaked documents reveal 'concerning' deal to allow China to deploy troops in island nation on Australia's doorstep

An explosive leaked document has revealed there could soon be Chinese military presence in the Solomon Islands, just off Australia's northeast coast. The Australian government is clamouring for answers after the draft document was posted online on Thursday suggesting Beijing could deploy troops to 'protect the safety of Chinese personnel and major projects in Solomon Islands'.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Kate given the cold shoulder! Fans cringe over 'embarrassing' moment Duchess is shunned by Jamaican beauty queen turned politician whose party is in favour of removing the Queen as head of state

Royal fans claimed the Duchess of Cambridge was given the cold shoulder by a Jamaican politician after a video of an awkward exchange emerged online. During a ceremonial welcome at Kingston's Norman Manley International Airport, Kate, 40, appeared to be shunned by Lisa Hanna, a former Miss World turned politician with the People's National Party.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Mars
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Helium-3 is leaking from Earth's core, scientists discover, adding evidence to the theory that our planet formed in a solar nebula billons of years ago

Helium-3, a rare isotope of helium gas, has been found leaking out of the Earth's core, adding evidence to the theory the planet formed in a solar nebula. Some natural processes can produce helium-3, but it is made primarily in nebulae - massive, spinning clouds of gas and dust, with most traced back to the Big Bang.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

A third of Covid deaths now not primarily due to virus as number of Brits dying 'with' rather than 'from' infection continues to grow amid milder wave

The proportion of Covid deaths where the virus is not the underlying cause has climbed to its highest ever level in England, official figures show. One in three victims who had the virus mentioned on their death certificate in February died 'with' rather than 'from' Covid, according to the Office for National Statistics.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'$50m of damage for the ogres!': Jubilant Ukrainians post pictures of burning state-of-the-art Russian fighter jet they say they shot down as war continues to go badly for Putin's forces

Ukrainians have shared pictures of a burning Russian fighter jet they say was shot out of the sky in the Kharkiv region as Putin's forces continue to take heavy damages. Photos from the scene remains of Russian fighting aircraft Su-35 believed to have been hit by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
MILITARY
LiveScience

Weird ancient snakelike fossil caught in the act of losing its legs

Two 308 million-year-old fossils show creatures caught in evolutionary limbo between two forms: lizard-like and snake-like. The animals' sinuous, serpentine bodies have no front limbs, but sport two teeny lizard legs in the back. Scientists recently identified these unique fossils as a newfound genus and species, which they named Nagini...
WILDLIFE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
376K+
Followers
16K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy