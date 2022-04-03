ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Maryland’s GOP Governor Larry Hogan calls out fellow Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for ‘crazy’ fight with Disney over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill and slams legislation as ‘absurd’

By Elizabeth Elkind, Politics Reporter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan attacked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a fellow Republican, on Sunday over the Sunshine State's new law placing limits on discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in the classroom.

Hogan dismissed the Parental Rights in Education bill -- dubbed the 'Don't Say Gay' bill by critics -- as 'absurd' and criticized DeSantis for getting into a public spat with the Walt Disney Company over the matter.

'I didn't really actually see the details of the legislation, but the whole thing seems like just a crazy fight,' Hogan told CNN's State of the Union.

Critics of the bill say it unfairly targets LGBTQI+ youth and represses their ability to be themselves at a critical time in kids' development.

After mounting pressure to act, Disney -- which accounts for the majority of Florida's tourism industry -- publicly condemned the legislation. In response, DeSantis said last week that he would be 'receptive' to revoking a more than 50-year-old law granting the entertainment giant power to self-govern its Disney World property.

During his Sunday interview, Hogan called out Florida's governor over an apparent double-standard in his treatment of businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic versus threatening Disney for not toeing the line now.

'It concerns me that DeSantis is always talking about, you know, he was not demanding that businesses do things, but he was telling the cruise lines what they had to do,' Hogan said in reference to Florida waging a legal battle against Norwegian Cruise Lines over its vaccine mandate for passengers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dSBkt_0eyHVRKc00
Hogan said he was 'concerned' by what he described as a double-standard in how DeSantis treats freedom of speech in Florida

'He was telling local schools what they -- mandating -- and now he wants to criticize Disney for expressing how they feel about that bill.'

Hogan pointed out that Disney had 'freedom of speech' guaranteeing the company could freely criticize the government without fear of repercussions.

'I mean, they have every right to,' he said, adding that he could not see the same law play out in his own state of Maryland.

'We have a thing called freedom of speech. They can come out and say what they think. I think the bill was kind of absurd and not something that would have happened in our state,' Hogan said.

DailyMail.com has reached out to DeSantis' office for comment.

The very public criticism of one Republican governor to another is emblematic of a larger, growing rift between the pro-Donald Trump faction of the GOP -- more inclined to focus on aspects of the culture war -- and more establishment figures who want to forge ahead with traditional Republican tenets of fiscal responsibility and small government.

November's midterm elections are expected to put both ideologies to the test as the different wings compete for the future of the GOP.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ihMDW_0eyHVRKc00
DeSantis signed the Parental Rights In Education bill late last month, prohibiting classroom instruction on 'sexual orientation and gender identity' by teachers and other education staff for children in kindergarten through third grade
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ozMel_0eyHVRKc00
After mounting public pressure, Disney finally responded by condemning the bill and announcing it would donate millions to pro-LGBTQI+ causes (pictured: Disney employees stage a rally to protest the bill on March 12)

The 'Don't Say Gay' bill, which DeSantis signed into law this month, prohibits classroom instruction on 'sexual orientation and gender identity' by teachers and other education staff for children in kindergarten through third grade.

For older grades, it mandates that discussion of such matters in the classroom are 'age appropriate or developmentally appropriate.'

It also includes provisions requiring that school staff such as teachers, nurses or guidance counselors alert parents if there's a 'change' in a student's mental health or welfare. The bill grants parents the right to sue school districts and educators who run afoul of those rules.

Supporters point out that the bill's text does not explicitly include the word 'gay' and claim it's a way for parents to ensure their kids are getting a safe, age-appropriate education.

But critics say it teaches young kids to believe they are wrong for being different somehow, and by forcing schools to report that students are receiving mental health services, it's taking away a safe space for those students to be themselves when they can't always do so at home.

President Joe Biden denounced the law as 'hateful' while it was working its way through Florida's legislature in February.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki had said it was a 'form of bullying.'

Late last month, Disney park employees staged a walkout in opposition to the new law.

Disney's vow to try and help repeal the law prompted outrage among Republican lawmakers in Florida and spurred calls to repeal the 1967 Reedy Creek Improvement Act, which gives the conglomerate the ability to govern the territory its park sits on.

'Disney has alienated a lot of people now, and so the political influence they're used to wielding, I think has dissipated,' DeSantis said during a press conference in West Palm Beach at the end of March.

'And so the question is, why would you want to have special privileges in the law at all? And I don't think that that we should.'

And last week, LGBTQI+ groups Equality Florida and Family Equality filed a lawsuit aiming to stop the law from going into effect in July.

Comments / 5

ozzie
16h ago

How much does he really need to know? The thought of telling people what to say what to do with there bodies is absurd. That’s a communist act, Florida and Texas are becoming another country. Wish they would vote themselves out of the union move all the conservatives to those new countries and leave the rest of America alone.

Reply
5
Dan Lewis
18h ago

You lose all credibility when you don’t even know what your talking about!!

Reply
6
Michael T. Williams
1d ago

But admits he doesn’t know the details of the bill even as he comments on it.

Reply
9
If you enjoy reading articles from
Daily Mail
Daily Mail

328K+

Followers

27K+

Posts

142M+

Views

Follow Daily Mail and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Daily Mail

Hitting Disney where it hurts: Florida GOP threatens to strip Walt Disney World of its right to build anything it wants inside its theme park as feud over 'Don't Say Gay' bill escalates

Some Republican legislators in Florida are considering punishing Walt Disney World for taking a public stand against the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill by repealing a 55-year law that allows the company to govern itself. Florida House Rep. Spencer Roach tweeted on Wednesday that lawmakers held two meetings this week...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Variety

Ron Perlman Calls Florida Governor a ‘Nazi Pig’ for Signing ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill: ‘You Piece of S—‘

Click here to read the full article. Ron Perlman slammed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week after he signed into law the controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill on March 28. The “Hellboy” and “Don’t Look Up” actor posted a video to his Twitter page in which he called DeSantis a “fucking Nazi pig” and a “piece of shit.”  The legislation, officially titled the Parental Rights in Education Bill, bans kindergarten to third grade classrooms from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity topics. The bill also allows parents to take legal action against school districts they believe to be in violation...
Daily Mail

Pete Buttigieg says Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill would stop 'kids talking about a weekend with their dads' and slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'nonsensical' call for him to 'stay out of girls' bathrooms'

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg blasted Florida's new 'don't say gay' bill and invoked his own adopted twins a day after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed new legislation prohibiting schools from teaching young kids about sexual orientation. 'Look, bottom line, it's hurting kids,' said Buttigieg, who is the first openly gay...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
Herald-Tribune

DeSantis picked a fight with the LGBTQ community that went national, and could reverberate

It’s a debate that has roped in Disney, prompted a skit on Saturday Night Live and even compelled Luke Sykwalker to weigh in. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis knows how to get people talking, and usually is the one steering the conversation to favorable political ground. That’s been a tougher task with HB 1557, legislation formally known as the Parental Rights in Education act but labeled by critics the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. ...
FLORIDA STATE
BET

Gabrielle Union Defends Her Stance On Disney’s Response To Anti-LGBTQ Bill: “I Will Not Be Held Back By Fear”

Earlier this month, Variety reported how the Disney CEO Bob Chapek responded after catching wind of the “Don’t Say Gay” legislation in Florida. ​​“The biggest impact we can have in creating a more inclusive world is through the inspiring content we produce, the welcoming culture we create here and the diverse community organizations we support, including those representing the LGBTQ+ community,” he wrote.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Manchin and Sinema join with Republicans to SINK Biden's nominee for head the Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division David Weil following criticism over his Obama tenure

Joe Biden faced his first nomination defeat Wednesday evening when three moderate Democrats joined Republicans to tank Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division nominee David Weil. Democratic Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, both from Arizona, blocked Weil's nomination from moving forward. This was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Larry Hogan
Smithonian

U.S. Will Rename 660 Mountains, Rivers and More to Remove Racist Word

The United States Department of the Interior (DOI) proposed a list of new names for more than 660 geographic features across the country last month, the agency announced in a statement. Led by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as cabinet secretary,...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Disney workers threaten more strikes unless firm stops building attractions in Florida - including a Guardians of the Galaxy ride and a Tron rollercoaster - in protest of the state's so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill

The upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy and Tron rollercoasters are just two projects in the pipeline at Disney World that could be delayed if employees who are protesting the company's response to Florida's so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill get their way. Protesters have asked the company to halt donations to...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop#Republican#The Walt Disney Company#Cnn#State Of The Union#Lgbtqi#Disney World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Disney
The Week

Fox News hires 'trailblazer' Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner is headed to work for Fox News. The network announced Thursday that Jenner, the former athlete and reality TV star, has been hired as a Fox News contributor. "Caitlyn's story is an inspiration to us all," Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said. "She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience."
CELEBRITIES
BOCANEWSNOW

DeSantis Sues Over Airplane Mask Mandates, Is Slammed Online

Social Media Calls On DeSantis To “Say Gay” And Focus On Issues That Matter. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced a lawsuit against the Biden Administration in an effort to repeal the ongoing airline mask mandate. DeSantis was […] The article DeSantis Sues Over Airplane Mask Mandates, Is Slammed Online appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
American Songwriter

Van Zant Brothers Write Song for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Johnny Van Zant of Lynyrd Skynyrd and brother Donnie of 38 Special wrote a new song, “Sweet Florida,” for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida, the Van Zant brothers said that DeSantis stands for everything that they believe in. “We got to thank Governor DeSantis for standing and believing for what he believes,” said Johnny Van Zant in an interview. “He’s been a great governor for us.”
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

328K+
Followers
27K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy