ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Pregnant Nebraska corrections officer killed in double fatal crash

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oM5VB_0eyHUpDJ00

OMAHA, Neb. — A Nebraska corrections officer who was eight months pregnant and her passenger were killed in a fiery crash in Omaha on Thursday, authorities said.

Sara Zimmerman, 37, of Gretna, was killed when her 2018 Nissan Altima SUV collided with a 2017 Ford F250 pickup truck at a southwestern Omaha intersection and caught fire after rolling into a ditch, WOWT-TV reported.

Her passenger, Amanda Shook, 38, of Gretna, was also killed, KETV reported. Both women were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

The driver of the pickup, Zachary Paulison, 21, of Omaha, was hospitalized after suffering back and chest fractures, the newspaper reported.

Zimmerman was an officer with the Douglas County Department of Corrections, KMTV reported.

“She possessed a unique combination of wisdom, compassion, and optimism that changed the lives of everyone she met. There are hundreds, if not thousands of incarcerated people who have turned their lives around as a result of her influence,” Douglas County Department of Corrections director Mike Myers said in a statement. “As a member of the Douglas County Department of Corrections family, she was the first to give of her time and talent to any co-worker in need. She made us all better people.

“To lose her in the manner we did when she was about to welcome her son into the world makes this loss nearly unbearable.”

Zimmerman’s husband is also a corrections worker in Douglas County, according to KMTV.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Action News Jax
Action News Jax

90K+

Followers

95K+

Posts

27M+

Views

Related
KOMO News

Two killed in late night fatal car crash

-------------- A Toppenish woman died in a car crash late Friday night a few miles out of Union Gap. Troopers with Washington State Patrol (WSP) said the crash happened on I-82, seven miles east of Union Gap just after 11 p.m. According to the report, Leon Perez, 20, of Yakima...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
WDIO-TV

Man convicted of killing Nebraska police officer

COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) — A young man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2020 shooting death of a Lincoln, Nebraska, police investigator. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that a jury returned guilty verdicts Monday on the murder count as well as assault, escape and weapons counts against 19-year-old Felipe Vazquez.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Accidents
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
Omaha, NE
Accidents
City
Gretna, NE
State
Nebraska State
truecrimedaily

Las Vegas woman allegedly gave birth on toilet, tried killing 'evil' newborn with blanket

LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- A 22-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder after she allegedly tried killing the baby she just gave birth to with a blanket. According to an arrest report cited by KLAS-TV, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a call from the emergency room at Mountain View Hospital Saturday, March 26, about a woman who was "bleeding profusely" but would not come inside.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Teen who fell to his death from Orlando theme park ride was over weight limit for attraction, report says

A teenager who fell to his death from a 430ft high Florida theme park ride may have been to heavy to go on the attraction.Tyre Sampson’s family say that the 6ft5 14-year-old weighed 340 pounds, while the maximum weight for the FreeFall ride at Orlando’s ICON Park was 287 pounds, according to its manual.“Be careful when seeing if large guests fit into the seats. Check that they fit within the contours of the seat and that the bracket fits properly. If this is not so, do not let this person ride,” the manual reads.The youngster was killed while visiting...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Myers
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Police Need Your Help To Find This Biker Gang

The Carleton, Michigan Police Department needs your help identifying the members of the Iron Coffins motorcycle club who beat up a man at Wolf's Den Bar so badly that he needed 28 staples in his head and is suffering from seizures. The Carleton Police Department sent out a press release...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Washington County fatal crash: 41-year-old driver killed

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a single-vehicle, fatal crash that occurred on I-41 in the Town of Addison around 8 a.m. Friday. An initial investigation shows the van first entered the median at highway speeds, followed by an evasive right-hand turn of...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
KOAT 7

One killed in fatal crash in northeast Albuquerque

One man is dead, after a single vehicle crash Friday night in northeast Albuquerque. A spokesman for Albuquerque Police said the man was traveling westbound on Comanche Rd. NE at a high rate of speed. An eyewitness then told police the driver lost control after driving past her. The vehicle then crashed near the intersection of Comanche Rd. NE and Carlisle Blvd. NE. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corrections Officer#Wowt#Traffic Accident#Wowt Tv#The Omaha World Herald#Https T Co Ug2pvavesb#Kmtv
Wave 3

ISP: Man killed in Harrison Co. crash was wanted in double homicide investigation

CORYDON, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police say a person killed in a crash this morning in Harrison County was wanted in a double homicide investigation. The crash happened around 6 a.m. on State Road 135 at the Quarry Road intersection. According to Sgt. Carey Huls of the ISP Sellersburg post, the vehicle was spotted by an ISP trooper as one possibly connected to a double murder in Evansville that happened Thursday night.
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
WREG

Man sentenced in 2019 crash that killed Memphis police officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 53-year-old man was sentenced Friday on multiple felony charges stemming from a crash that killed a veteran Memphis Police Lieutenant in 2019, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich announced. The crash occurred around 12:15 a.m. on March 21, 2019. Investigators said Lt. Myron Fair, a 25-year veteran who was approaching retirement, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Accidents
Northern Virginia Daily

Correction: Interstate-Traffic Crashes story

CHARLESTON, Mo. (AP) — In a story published March 18, 2022, about a multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 57 in southeast Missouri, The Associated Press, based on information from a coroner, erroneously reported the number of people who died. Authorities said five people were killed, not six.
MISSOURI STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
90K+
Followers
95K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy