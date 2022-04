LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A nano-brewery in Lexington is doing its part to support Ukraine during the war with Russia. Pravda brewery in Ukraine has gained the support of many after having to stop beer production during the war to use the bottles for Molotov cocktails. The Ukrainian brewery posted its beer recipe and label art online and people worldwide began to produce the beer and send proceeds back to Ukraine.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO