A local group that helps students understand their disabled classmates is changing school cultures and attitudes toward disability one classroom at a time. It’s called A Touch of Understanding and Executive Director Meghan Adamski says their workshops bring in equipment and disabled volunteers willing to answer any question students may have. The workshops are done in small groups so students can handle the equipment and ask questions in a smaller group setting. And while its not free, it is provided at a reduced cost to reach more students:

ADVOCACY ・ 19 DAYS AGO